From Broadway to the Oscars for 10 of this year’s acting nominees

The Oscars are a few days away, and I’m looking not only at the nominated actors’ performances this year, but at the stage careers that helped them develop and/or refine their skills to be eligible for Academy Awards. Half of this year’s Oscar nominees for acting were previously involved with Tony-nominated and other productions on Broadway.

For example, Ariana DeBose, the Academy Award Best Actress in a Supporting Role nominee, most-predicted on Gold Derby to win, cut her teeth on Broadway for a decade before she landed her nominated role as “Anita” in West Side Story. Her first Broadway job at age 21 was as a member of the ensemble of Bring It On in 2012, a Tony-nominated musical which required a lot of acrobatic dancing. Although it didn’t win any awards, Bring It On did have music and lyrics co-written by Lin Manuel Miranda with choreography by Andy Blakenbuehler. This put Ariana in a good position to be considered for their next show, Hamilton, in 2015. Before that show came together, Ariana performed ensemble roles and understudied in the 2013 Tony-nominated Motown the Musical and in 2014 became a replacement in the Best Revival/Musical winner, Pippin.

On to the original cast of Hamilton in which Ariana played the uncredited standout role of The Bullet, which eagle-eyed Hamilfans know is an important ensemble character, a dancing “Easter egg” whose almost every move in the show foreshadows death. In 2016 Ariana quit Hamilton to take a principal role, playing opposite the late Nick Cordero in A Bronx Tale, The Musical. Finally in 2018, Ariana received a Best Featured Actress/Musical” nomination for her role of Disco Donna, one of the three facets of Donna Summer portrayed in the juke-box musical Summer. It was while she had that job that Ariana went to her life-changing audition for Stephen Spielberg, and if the majority of Gold Derby predictors are correct, she is about to make Oscar history as the first Afro-Latina and the second West Side Story Anita to win an Academy Award.

Aunjanue Ellis, Oscar nominated as Best Supporting Actress for King Richard, first appeared on Broadway at age 26 in 1995 as Arial in The Tempest opposite Patrick Stewart. Nine years later she was in Drowning Crow, a Manhattan Theatre Company production that ran for 54 performances and in 2005 she had a principal role in the Tony-nominated revival of August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone.

Supporting Actress Oscar nominee Dame Judi Dench from Kenneth Branaugh’s Belfast, won a Leading Actress/Play Tony Award in 1999 for David Hare’s, Amy’s View. Her only other two live Broadway roles were back in 1958, when she was 24, in The Old Vic’s productions of Henry V and Twelfth Night. (I say “live roles” because she was the recorded voice of the Giant in the 2002 Tony winning revival of Into the Woods.)

In the Oscar Best Supporting Actor category, Irish Actor Ciarán Hinds, nominated for Belfast, was in several Tony nominated productions: Patrick Marber’s Closer in 1999; Conor McPherson’s The Seafarer in 2007; and Arthur Miller’s The Crucible in 2016. In all of them he played disturbing characters far-afield from his kindly role as Pop in Belfast.

Front-running Oscar Supporting Actor nominee, Troy Kotsur of CODA’s only Broadway job was in the ensemble cast of the 2003 Tony nominated revival of Big River: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn created by the Deaf West Theatre. Deaf West also co-conceived the 2016 Tony-nominated musical revival of Spring Awakening on Broadway, which included Marlee Matlin and Daniel Durant in the company. Both actors along with Kosure are members of the SAG Award-winning cast of CODA for the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

JK Simmons, already a Supporting Actor Oscar winner in 2014 for Whiplash and nominated this year for his portrayal of Fred Mertz in Being the Ricardos, was in several Broadway productions earlier in his career, including a job playing Captain Hook opposite gymnast Cathy Rigby in Peter Pan in 1991. A year later he landed the role of one of the key Runyonesque characters, Benny Southstreet, in the 1992 hit Tony-winning Best Musical revival of Guys and Dolls, starring Nathan Lane. That show was a big hit, and it moved Simmons closer to his lengthy run as Dr. Emil Skoda on Law & Order, a part which opened doors for him to a career in TV and films and a lifetime of residuals.

Best Leading Actress contenders Nicole Kidman and Jessica Chastain appeared on Broadway in starring roles. Nicole was in prolific playwright David Hare’s second play of the 1998-99 season, The Blue Room, his two-hander adaptation of La Ronde. The production got a lot of publicity both for its onstage full-frontal nudity and for Nicole’s off-stage presence in New York CIty without then-husband, Tom Cruise. The Blue Room did not receive any Tony nominations, and Kidman has not yet returned to Broadway. It goes without saying though, that Kidman’s strong performances in other mediums have since solidified her stardom, including her portrayal of Lucille Ball in this year’s Being the Ricardos, which already won her this year’s Golden Globe for Best Actress/ Drama.

Chastain, also only appeared once on Broadway in 2012 in the revival of The Heiress. She played Catherine Sloper, the role that won Olivia De Havilland her second Oscar in 1950. Jessica did not transform herself as effectively into the retiring and homely title character as Olivia had done, so although the show got a couple of Tony nominations for costumes and the featured actress. Jessica’s work was not recognized. How different is her stunning Oscar-nominated performance in The Eyes of Tammy Faye Baker. Her remarkable transformation into the puppeteer turned arresting televangelist carries the film. Her performance, which already won a Best Actress SAG Award, may also earn her this year’s Best Actress Academy Award.

Two of this year’s Best Actor Oscar nominees have won Tony Awards. Denzel Washington won the Best Leading Actor/Play award in 2010 for August Wilson’s Fences, a production which also won the Tony for Best Revival/Play. He appeared opposite Viola Davis, who won the Best Leading Actress/Play Tony for her performance. (She then won an Oscar 2017 for the same role in the film version as Best Supporting Actress, beating among others in that category, Nicole Kidman in Lion.)

Four years after winning for Fences, Denzel returned to Broadway, starring in a revival of the classic A Raisin in The Sun. The production got five Tony nominations, winning Best Revival/Play, Best Director and Best Featured Actress. However, Denzel’s performance in A Raisin was not even nominated. True, Leading Actor was a strong category that season with Bryan Cranston winning his first Tony for his portrayal of Lyndon Johnson in All the Way, but it struck many, me included, that Denzel being passed over was, in the words of Julie Andrews, many years before referring her husband’s Tony snub, “an egregious omission.”

Despite this, Denzel returned to Broadway in 2018, giving a formidable performance as “Hickey” in George C. Wolfe’s production of Eugene O’Neil’s epic The Iceman Cometh. It earned Denzel another Tony nomination for Leading Actor, but he lost to fellow 2022 Oscar nominee Andrew Garfield.

Garfield won the Tony for the role of Prior Walter in the Best Revival of a Play-winning revival of Tony Kushner’s Angel’s in America. Back in the 1993 original Best Play-winning production, Stephen Spinella won the Best Featured Actor award for playing Prior Walter. The late Ron Liebman won Best LEADING Actor for his portrayal of the diabolical Roy Cohn. In the 2018 revival Nathan Lane won Best FEATURED Actor for his performance as Cohn. I can only speculate on what negotiations and contractual agreements led to that status switch in the producer’s Tony submissions for those roles. Was it because Andrew had starred on screen in Spiderman, and Nathan was merely one of Broadway’s most revered actors and stars? I do not know.

Garfield was also nominated for the role of “Biff” in the 2012 revival of Death of a Salesman with Leading Actor nominee Philip Seymour Hoffman as “Willy Loman” and directed by Mike Nichols. Neither actor won Tony’s for the show, although the production and the director did. That said, the fact that this was the last time I saw the brilliant Hoffman perform on stage still makes me sad, even as I write this paragraph.

Garfield is not likely to win this year either. Here on Gold Derby, the two top performances predicted to win are those of Will Smith in King Richard and Benedict Cumberbatch in The Power of the Dog. Cumberbatch has been so busy on the London stage, in films, and playing “Sherlock Holmes” on TV, that he never made it to Broadway. Will Smith with this year’s best prediction odds to win on Gold Derby, never appeared on Broadway either. He does have a Broadway connection though. In 2010, he and Jada Pinkett Smith were producers of the musical Fela along with Jay-Z, Sony Pictures and over a dozen other investors. Fela was a powerful and original show, which introduced Broadway to the life and music of the late Fela Kuti, the influential Nigerian musician and political activist . The show was nominated for 11 Tonys including Best Musical and won three: Best Choreography, Costumes and Sound. Fela’s artistic success goes to show that, as with King Richard, Will Smith knows how to pick projects.

