2022 Broadway fall season preview of plays: ‘Death of a Salesman,’ ‘The Piano Lesson’ and more

A new Broadway season has started, and there are currently 11 productions of plays (seven new, three revivals, and an older work making its main stem debut) set to open this fall. Could we be seeing any of them contend at next year’s Tony Awards? Below is an overview of the plot of each play as well as the awards history of its author, cast, creative team, and the opening and (where applicable) closing dates.

“Death of a Salesman” (opens October 9; closes January 15, 2023)

In the fifth Broadway revival of Arthur Miller’s 1949 drama, Willy Loman is a traveling salesman whose illusions of picture-perfect business and family life cave in on him. He and his family are caught up in the pressures and delusions of living the American dream.

The original production directed by Elia Kazan won six Tony Awards (including Best Play) and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. This staging follows a successful run on London’s West End back in 2019, where it received five Laurence Olivier Award nominations (including Best Revival). For the first time on Broadway, the story is told from the perspective of an African-American family. The cast includes Tony-winning producer Wendell Pierce (“Clybourne Park,” 2012), Tony nominee Sharon D. Clarke (“Caroline, or Change,” 2022), Khris Davis (“Sweat,” 2017), McKinley Belcher III (“A Soldier’s Play,” 2020), Delaney Williams, Stephen Stocking, Tony winner André de Shields (“Hadestown,” 2019), and Chelsea Lee Williams. It is directed by Miranda Cromwell, who won an Olivier for helming the West End production.

“The Piano Lesson” (opens October 13; closes January 15, 2023)

In the first Broadway revival of August Wilson’s 1990 drama, a battle is brewing in the Charles household. At the center lies the family’s prized heirloom piano. On one side, a brother plans to build the family fortune by selling it. On the other, a sister will go to any length to keep it and preserve the family history. Only their uncle stands in-between, but even he can’t hold back the ghosts of the past.

The original production earned five Tony Award nominations (including Best Play) and won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. This revival stars Oscar nominee Samuel L. Jackson (“Pulp Fiction,” 1994), SAG Award nominee John David Washington (“BlacKkKlansman,” 2018), Ray Fisher, Tony nominee Danielle Brooks (“The Color Purple,” 2016), Trai Byers, Michael Potts (“Jitney,” 2017), and Drama Desk nominee April Matthis (Off-Broadway’s “Toni Stone,” 2020). It is directed by Samuel L. Jackson’s wife, Tony-nominated actress LaTanya Richardson Jackson (“A Raisin in the Sun,” 2014), who is also the very first woman to helm an August Wilson play on Broadway.

“Leopoldstadt” (opens October 2; closes January 29, 2023)

In this new play by four-time Tony winner Tom Stoppard, Vienna in 1900 was the most vibrant city in Europe, humming with artistic and intellectual excitement and a genius for enjoying life. A tenth of the population were Jews. A generation earlier they had been granted full civil rights by the Emperor, Franz Josef. Consequently, hundreds of thousands had fled from the Pale and the pogroms in the East and many found sanctuary in the crowded tenements of the old Jewish quarter, Leopoldstadt.

This production follows a successful run on London’s West End, where it won two Olivier Awards (including Best New Play). The cast includes Betsy Aidem (“All the Way,” 2014), Jenna Augen, Faye Castelow, Arty Froushan, David Krumholtz (“Conversations with My Father,” 1992), Caissie Levy (“Frozen,” 2018), Colleen Litchfield, Tedra Millan (“Present Laughter,” 2017), Aaron Neil, Seth Numrich (“War Horse,” 2011), and three-time Tony nominee Brandon Uranowitz (“An American in Paris,” 2015; “Falsettos,” 2017; “Burn This,” 2019). It is helmed by two-time Tony nominated playwright (for “Closer,” 1999) and director (for “Travesties,” 2018) Patrick Marber.

“Cost of Living” (opens October 3; closes October 30)

In this new play by Martyna Majok, the story follows four very different people, in four very different circumstances, each trying to get by. Eddie, an unemployed truck driver, reunites with his ex-wife, Ani, after she suffers a devastating accident. John, a brilliant and witty doctoral student, hires over-worked Jess, a caregiver.

This production presented by Manhattan Theatre Club follows a successful run Off-Broadway back in 2017, where it won two Lucille Lortel Awards (including Outstanding Play) and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The cast includes Gregg Mozgala, Katy Sullivan, Tony nominee Kara Young (“Clyde’s,” 2022), and David Zayas (“Anna in the Tropics,” 2003). It is directed by Drama Desk nominee Jo Bonney (Off-Broadway’s “By the Way, Meet Vera Stark,” 2012).

“Topdog/Underdog” (opens October 20; closes January 15, 2023)

In the first Broadway revival of Suzan-Lori Parks’s 2002 Pulitzer Prize-winning darkly comic fable, the story follows two brothers, Lincoln and Booth, whose names were given to them as a joke by their father. Haunted by the past and their obsession with the street con game three-card monte, the brothers come to learn the true nature of their history.

The original production starring Mos Def and Jeffrey Wright earned two Tony Award nominations (including Best Play). This revival stars Emmy winner Yahya Abdul-Matteen II (“Watchmen,” 2019) and Tony nominee Corey Hawkins (“Six Degrees of Separation,” 2017). It is directed by Tony winner Kenny Leon (“A Raisin in the Sun,” 2014).

“Walking with Ghosts” (opens October 27; closes December 30)

In this one-man stage adaptation of Gabriel Byrne’s 2021 memoir of the same name, Byrne himself reflects on a life’s journey. As a young boy growing up on the outskirts of Dublin, he sought refuge in a world of imagination among the fields and hills near his home, at the edge of a rapidly encroaching city. It moves between a sensual recollection of childhood in a now almost vanished Ireland and a commentary on stardom in Hollywood.

Gabriel Byrne, a two-time Tony nominated actor for “A Moon for the Misbegotten” (2000) and “Long Day’s Journey Into Night” (2016), stars in this production. It is directed by Tony-nominated book writer Lonny Price (“A Class Act,” 2001).

“A Christmas Carol” (opens November 21; closes January 1, 2023)

In this one-man stage adaptation of Charles Dickens’s 1843 novella of the same name, Ebenezer Scrooge, an elderly miser, is visited by the ghost of his former business partner Jacob Marley and the spirits of Christmas Past, Present and Yet to Come. After their visits, Scrooge is transformed into a kinder, gentler man.

This story has been adapted for the stage by two-time Tony-nominated director Michael Arden (“Spring Awakening,” 2016; “Once on This Island,” 2018), Susan Lyons, and Tony-winning actor Jefferson Mays (“I Am My Own Wife,” 2004). Mays stars in more than 50 roles and is directed by Arden.

“Ain’t No Mo” (opens December 1; closes February 26, 2023)

This new play by Jordan E. Cooper is a vibrant satirical odyssey portraying the great exodus of Black Americans out of a country plagued with injustice. In a kaleidoscope of scenes of the moments before, during, and after this outrageous departure, Cooper’s masterful new work explores the value of Black lives in a country hurtling away from the promise of a Black president.

This production follows a successful run at Off-Broadway’s Public Theater back in 2019. Jordan E. Cooper leads the cast and is directed by Stevie Walker-Webb.

“Ohio State Murders” (opens December 8; closes February 12, 2023)

In the Broadway premiere of Adrienne Kennedy‘s 1992 drama, fictional writer Suzanne Alexander returns to her alma mater as a guest speaker. As she explores the violence in her works, a dark mystery unravels.

The play originally debuted at the Great Lakes Theatre Festival in Cleveland, Ohio, back in 1992 and was since produced Off-Broadway in 2007. This production stars six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald. It is directed by Kenny Leon.

“Between Riverside and Crazy” (opens December 19; closes February 12, 2023)

In this new dark comedy by Tony nominee Stephen Adly Guirgis (“The Motherf*cker with the Hat,” 2011), ex-cop and recent widower Walter “Pops” Washington and his recently paroled son Junior’s struggle to hold on to one of the last great rent stabilized apartments on Riverside Drive collides with old wounds, sketchy new houseguests, and a final ultimatum. City Hall is demanding more than his signature, the landlord wants him out, the liquor store is closed, and the Church won’t leave him alone. For Pops and Junior, it seems the old days are dead and gone after a lifetime of living between Riverside and crazy.

The production presented by Second Stage Theater follows two successful runs Off-Broadway in 2014 and 2015. The cast includes Tony nominee Stephen McKinley Henderson (“Fences,” 2010), Victor Almanzar, Elizabeth Canavan, Rosal Colón, Liza Colón-Zayas, and Michael Rispoli. It is directed by Tony nominee Austin Pendleton (“The Little Foxes,” 1981).

“The Collaboration” (opens December 20; closes January 22, 2023)

This new play by two-time Oscar-nominated screenwriter Anthony McCarten (“The Theory of Everything”, 2014; “The Two Popes,” 2019) is set in New York in 1984. 56-year-old Andy Warhol’s star is falling while Jean-Michel Basquiat is the new wonder-kid taking the art world by storm. When Basquiat agrees to collaborate with Warhol on a new exhibition, it soon becomes the talk of the city.

The production presented by Manhattan Theatre Club follows a successful run on London’s West End earlier this year. The cast includes Emmy nominee Paul Bettany (“WandaVision,” 2021) and two-time Tony nominee Jeremy Pope (“Choir Boy” and “Ain’t Too Proud,” 2019). It is directed by Kwame Kwei-Armah.

