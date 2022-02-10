2022 Broadway spring season preview of plays ranges from Shakespeare to Neil Simon to Tracy Letts

As of now, there is a lot of uncertainty around COVID when it comes to Broadway. Within the past couple of months, several shows had to suspend performances due to positive cases in their casts, some others had to close permanently, and a couple more are taking hiatuses. The American Theatre Wing also hasn’t announced key dates for this year’s Tony Awards yet.



With that being said, we are now about halfway through the Broadway season, and there are currently 11 productions of plays (five new, five revivals, and an older work making its main stem debut) set to open this spring. Could we be seeing any of them contend at this year’s Tonys? Below is an overview of each play as well as the awards histories of their authors, cast, and directors, plus the opening and (where applicable) closing dates.

“Skeleton Crew” (opened January 26; closes February 20)

This new play by Tony nominee Dominique Morisseau (“Ain’t Too Proud,” 2019) is set in 2008 at a small automotive factory in Detroit, Michigan, on the brink of foreclosure, and a tight knit family of workers must reckon with their personal loyalties, their instincts for survival, and their ultimate hopes for humanity.

This production presented by Manhattan Theatre Club stars Tony winner Phylicia Rashad (“A Raisin in the Sun,” 2004), Chanté Adams, Joshua Boone (“Network,” 2019), Brandon J. Dirden (“Jitney,” 2017), Adesola Osakalumi, and is directed by Tony-winning actor Ruben Santiago-Hudson (“Seven Guitars,” 1996).

“Plaza Suite” (opens March 28; closes June 12th)

In the first Broadway revival of Neil Simon’s 1968 comedy, three couples successively occupy a suite at the Plaza Hotel. A suburban couple takes the suite while their house is being painted and it turns out to be the one in which they honeymooned years before. That’s followed by the exploits of a Hollywood producer who calls a childhood sweetheart, now a suburban housewife, for a little sexual diversion, but she’s more than he bargained for. The last couple is a mother and father fighting over how to get their daughter out of the bathroom and down to the ballroom for her wedding.



The original production starring George C. Scott and Maureen Stapleton won the Tony for Best Direction of a Play for Mike Nichols. This production stars two-time Tony winner Matthew Broderick (“Brighton Beach Memoirs,” 1983; “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying,” 1995) opposite his real-life wife, Emmy winner Sarah Jessica Parker (“Sex and the City,” 2004), and is directed by Tony-winning actor John Benjamin Hickey (“The Normal Heart,” 2011).

“Take Me Out” (opens April 4; closes May 29)

In the first Broadway revival of Richard Greenberg’s 2003 play, star baseball player Darren Lemming reveals he is gay and faces a barrage of long-held unspoken prejudices. Facing hostile teammates and fraught friendships, Darren is forced to contend with the challenges of being a gay person of color within a classic American institution. As the Empires struggle to rally toward a championship season, the players and their fans question tradition, their loyalties, and the price of victory.

The original production won three Tony Awards, including Best Play. This production presented by Second Stage Theatre stars Jesse Williams, five-time Emmy nominee Jesse Tyler Ferguson (“Modern Family,” 2010-14), Patrick J. Adams, Michael Oberholtzer (“Hand to God,” 2015), Eduardo Ramos, Julian Cihi, Hiram Delgado, Carl Lundstedt, Ken Marks (“Airline Highway”), and Tyler Lansing Weaks. It’s directed by nine-time Tony nominee Scott Ellis.

“The Minutes” (opens April 17; closes July 10)

This new play by Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner Tracy Letts (“August: Osage County,” 2008) takes place during a city council meeting in the small town of Big Cherry and explores the hypocrisy, greed, and ambition that follow. This powerful, resonant, and funny portrayal of democracy in action proves that everything you know can change in a matter of minutes.

The production stars Letts (who is also a Tony-winning actor for the 2013 revival of “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?”), Tony winner Jessie Mueller (“Beautiful,” 2014), Tony winner Blair Brown (“Copenhagen,” 2000), SAG Award winner Noah Reid (“Schitt’s Creek,” 2020), Tony nominated director Austin Pendleton (“The Little Foxes,” 1981), Tony nominee Ian Barford (“Linda Vista,” 2020), Sally Murphy (“Carousel,” 1994), Cliff Chamberlain (“Superior Donuts,” 2009), two-time Tony nominee K. Todd Freeman (“The Song of Jacob Zulu,” 1993; “Airline Highway,” 2015), Danny McCarthy (“To Kill a Mockingbird,” 2018), and Jeff Still (“Thérèse Raquin,” 2015). It’s directed by Tony winner Anna D. Shapiro (“August: Osage County”).

“Birthday Candles” (opens April 10; closes May 29)

In this new play by Noah Haidle, Ernestine Ashworth spends her 17th birthday agonizing over her insignificance in the universe. Soon enough, it’s her 18th birthday. Then her 41st, her 70th, and her 101st. Five generations, dozens of goldfish, an infinity of dreams, one cake baked over a century. What makes a lifetime into a life?

The production presented by Roundabout Theatre Company stars Emmy winner Debra Messing (“Will & Grace,” 2003), Tony nominee John Earl Jelks (“Radio Golf,” 2007), Enrico Colantoni, Crystal Finn, Susannah Flood (“The Cherry Orchard,” 2016), and Christopher Livingston. It’s directed by Vivienne Benesch.

“American Buffalo” (opens April 14; closes July 10)

In the third Broadway revival of David Mamet’s 1975 drama set in a Chicago junk shop, three small-time crooks plot to rob a man of his coin collection, which includes a valuable Buffalo nickel. They fancy themselves businessmen pursuing legitimate free enterprise. But the reality of the three is that they are merely pawns caught up in their own game of last-chance, dead-end, empty pipe dreams.

The original production starring Robert Duvall only earned two Tony nominations in 1977, including Best Direction of a Play for Ulu Grosbard. This production stars Oscar winner Sam Rockwell (“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” 2017), Emmy winner Darren Criss (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace,” 2018), and Tony winner Laurence Fishburne (“Two Trains Running,” 1992). It’s directed by two-time Tony-winning producer Neil Pepe (“Spring Awakening,” 2007; “The Band’s Visit,” 2018).

“How I Learned to Drive” (opens April 19; closes May 29)

The Broadway premiere of Paula Vogel’s 1997 Pulitzer Prize-winning play follows the strained, sexual relationship between Li’l Bit and her aunt’s husband, Uncle Peck, from pre-adolescence through her teenage years into college and beyond. Using the metaphor of driving and the issues of pedophilia, incest, and misogyny, the play explores the ideas of control and manipulation.

This production presented by Manhattan Theatre Club reunites both stars of the original Off-Broadway production, two-time Tony winner Mary-Louise Parker (“Proof,” 2001; “The Sound Inside,” 2021) and Tony nominee David Morse (“The Iceman Cometh,” 2018). It’s directed by Drama Desk Award winner Mark Brokaw.

“For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow is Enuf” (opens April 20; closes August 14)

In the first Broadway revival of Ntozake Shange’s 1976 drama, seven Black women share their stories and find strength in each other’s humor and passion through a fusion of poetry, dance, music, and song that explodes off the stage.

The original production was Tony-nominated for Best Play in 1977, and won Best Featured Actress for Trazana Beverley. The production is directed by Tony-nominated choreographer Camille A. Brown (“Choir Boy,” 2019).

“Hangmen” (opens April 21; closes June 18)

In this new play by four-time Tony nominee and Oscar winner Martin McDonagh, Harry is Britain’s (second) most famous executioner. In his small pub in the northern English town of Oldham, he is a local celebrity and the cub reporters and pub regulars are dying to hear his reaction to the news that hanging has been abolished. Meanwhile, his old assistant Syd and the mysterious Mooney lurk with very different motives for their visit.

This production originated on London’s West End where it won two 2016 Olivier Awards, including Best New Play. The cast includes Tony nominee David Threlfall (“The Life and Adventures of Nicholas Nickleby,” 1982), Emmy nominee Alfie Allen (“Game of Thrones,” 2019), Olivier-nominated actor Andy Nyman (“Fiddler on the Roof,” 2020), Tony nominee Tracie Bennett (“End of the Rainbow,” 2012), Owen Campbell, Jeremy Crutchley, Gaby French, Josh Goulding, Olivier nominee John Hodgkinson (“The Ferryman,” 2018), Richard Hollis, Olivier Bursary winner John Horton (“A Touch of the Poet,” 2005), and Ryan Pope. It’s directed by Matthew Dunster.

“The Skin of Our Teeth” (opens April 25; closes TBA)

In the third Broadway revival of Thornton Wilder’s 1942 Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy, George and Maggie Antrobus are a suburban couple in Excelsior, New Jersey, who have been married for 5,000 years. They bear more than a casual resemblance to Adam and Eve. Their two children are Gladys (perfect in every way) and Henry (who likes to throw rocks and was formerly known as Cain). And their garrulous maid is Sabina (the eternal seductress), who breaks out of character and interrupts the drama at every opportunity (“I don’t understand a word of this play!”). Whether he is inventing the alphabet or saving the world from apocalypse, George and his family somehow manage to survive by the skin of their teeth.

The original production predates the Tonys. But neither of the two previous revivals received nominations from the American Theatre Wing. This production presented by Lincoln Center Theater is directed by Obie Award winner Lileana Blain-Cruz (Off-Broadway’s “The Death of the Last Black Man in the Whole Entire World,” 2017).

“Macbeth” (opens April 28; closes July 10)

The 47th Broadway revival of William Shakespeare’s 1606 tragedy tells the tale of one couple’s obsession with power — and their guilt after doing the unthinkable. A Scottish lord becomes convinced by a trio of witches that he will become the next King of Scotland, and his ambitious wife supports him in his plans of seizing power.

Of the 11 previous revivals that took place since the Tonys were established in 1947, only two of them received nominations. The first in 1988 starring Christopher Plummer earned a Best Actress in a Play bid for Glenda Jackson. The second in 2008 starring Patrick Stewart received six bids, including Best Play Revival. This production stars BAFTA nominee Daniel Craig (“Casino Royale,” 2006) and Oscar nominee Ruth Negga (“Loving,” 2016). It’s directed by Tony winner Sam Gold (“Fun Home,” 2015).

