History making ‘Bros’ is poised to crash the Golden Globes

The Golden Globes will air a live broadcast on Tuesday, January 23 after taking a year-long TV time out, and Billy Eichner has served up the perfect raucous comedy for the ceremony’s grand return. His film “Bros” is already breaking barriers in the film industry and should be catnip to HFPA voters looking to make waves in their Comedy/ Musical Film category.

“Bros” marks two important milestones in queer cinema history: it is the first gay rom-com released by a major film studio and the first studio film starring and co-written by an openly gay man. Previously, the only time that gay folks have been allowed into this genre of movies is as a sassy sidekick with little to no story arc of their own. This time, the gays aren’t relegated to minor roles where they give the Plain Jane lead a makeover. Now they get a hilarious love story all to themselves.

SEE Watch the trailer for Billy Eichner’s ‘Bros’

Romantic comedies aren’t normally the type of films which light up awards season. Stuffy Academy voters tend to favor films that feel more “important.” But the Globes split their Best Film prizes between dramas and comedies, allowing HFPA voters an amazing opportunity to highlight the expertly made laffers of the year.

The Globes have found room in years past to nominate gay-themed comedies. The drag queen antics of “The Birdcage” and “The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert” made the cut in the 90’s. Recent years have seen the likes of “Pride,” “The Favourite,” “Rocketman,” and “The Prom” make the lineup. And in 2010, the lesbian family saga “The Kids Are All Right” took home the top prize.

“Bros” feels different from these past queer contenders because its flat out hysterical. While all of those films mentioned above might have funny moments, and are excellent stories in their own right, they aren’t exactly the movie you would suggest if you want to bust a gut laughing with friends. Plus, it’s no secret that studios often enter films into the Comedy field at the Globes simply because a movie has a lighter tone. But a light tone does not equal a knee-slapper (yes, I’m looking directly at you “The Martian”). If the HFPA nominates “Bros” they not only will get to say they rewarded the first gay rom-com, but they can help ensure that the Comedy/Musical Film category actually lives up to its name by including a true comedy.

As of this writing, Gold Derby’s exclusive combined odds rank “Bros” in fifth place for Comedy/Musical Film, with 13/1 odds for a nomination. Those odds are based on the predictions of our experts, editors, and users like you. The comedy will have to contend with “Glass Onion,” “The Banshees of Inisherin,” and “Everything Everywhere All At Once” if it wants to ultimately win the category.

