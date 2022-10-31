CMA Awards 2022: Brothers Osborne could tie for 2nd place among all-time biggest winners of Vocal Duo prize

Brothers Osborne are the defending champions in the race for Vocal Duo of the Year at the Country Music Association Awards. In fact, they’ve won the award four times over the course of their career thus far. If they win again they’ll tie Sugarland as the second most awarded duo in the history of the category.

SEEChris Stapleton would make history with another CMA Awards win for Male Vocalist of the Year

The sibling duo prevailed for three years in a row from 2016 to 2018. But then Dan and Shay swooped in and grabbed the next two titles in 2019 and 2020 before Brothers Osborne took it back in 2021. That rivalry continues this year as both are nominated for the award yet again, but as of this writing the brothers have the strong advantage with leading odds of 11/2 based on the combined predictions of hundreds of Gold Derby users.

They’re backed by 22 of our Top 24 Users who got the highest scores predicting last year’s CMA winners, and by all 24 of our All-Star Top 24 who had the best predictions when you combine the last two years’ CMA results. Compare that to Dan and Shay who rank second with 13/2 odds but only have one of our Top 24 predicting that they’ll prevail.

SEEMiranda Lambert aims to take back her CMA Awards crown as Female Vocalist of the Year

That looks pretty lopsided, but don’t assume this is an open-and-shut case. Brothers Osborne have momentum on their side coming in as the reigning champs and having recently won for the first time at another industry event, the Grammys. But neither Brothers Osborne nor Dan and Shay have any other nominations this year. In fact, none of the Vocal Duo nominees have any other nominations, so it’s harder to guess who has more support from the Country Music Association this particular year.

And you can never count out fellow nominees Brooks and Dunn, the all-time record-holders with an astonishing 14 Vocal Duo wins out of 23 nominations going back 30 years. They haven’t won since 2006, and they haven’t released a new album since 2019, but in an open year perhaps voters will pick an old sentimental favorite. Check out our complete racetrack odds here, and make or update your own CMA predictions here.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Make your CMA predictions so that insiders can see this year’s contenders are faring in our CMA odds. You can keep changing your predictions until winners are announced. And join the discussion on this and more taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our music forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.