Bruce Willis ‘stepping away’ from acting amid health concerns: Look back at his 15 greatest films including ‘Die Hard,’ ‘Pulp Fiction,’ ‘The Sixth Sense’ [PHOTOS]

Bruce Willis is leaving show business due to an ongoing medical condition. Various family members including his daughter Rumer Willis and his former wife Demi Moore have confirmed the sad news on multiple social media platforms.

SEE Top 20 Best Living Actors Who’ve Never Been Nominated for an Oscar

“To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” it reads. “As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him. This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support.”

SEE 30 best ‘Friends’ guest stars, ranked, including Brad Pitt, Christina Applegate, Bruce Willis

“We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him,” it continues. “As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that.”

Willis has been one of Hollywood’s biggest box office attractions throughout his career. The action star’s films have grossed over $5 billion worldwide, putting him among the top 20 highest-grossing movie stars of all time. The Emmy winner got his big break in the ABC series “Moonlighting” opposite Cybill Shepherd before becoming a bonafide movie star in 1988 playing John McClane in “Die Hard.”

Tour our photo gallery of Willis’ greatest films above, including the “Die Hard” franchise, “Pulp Fiction” and “The Sixth Sense.”