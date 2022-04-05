Bruno Mars vs. Adele at 2023 Grammys? Whose undefeated streak will finally come to an end?

Silk Sonic just swept all four of their nominations at the 2022 Grammy Awards, which didn’t only bring Bruno Mars‘s career total to 15 trophies from the Recording Academy, it also continued a remarkable undefeated streak for the singer-songwriter: he hasn’t lost a single Grammy since 2014. He’s eligible for more awards in 2023 since Silk Sonic’s full album, “An Evening with Silk Sonic,” wasn’t released until this eligibility period, but another artist with an equally remarkable winning streak is also eligible for awards in 2023 Adele. Since they could potentially compete in the same top categories, they can’t both stay undefeated.

Mars won his first Grammy at the very start of his recording career: Best Male Pop Vocal Performance for “Just the Way You Are” in 2011. Despite consistent nominations over the next couple of years, he didn’t win again until 2014, when he was nominated four times and won once: Best Pop Vocal Album for “Unorthodox Jukebox.” Those other three nominations that year were the last nominations he would lose. He went two-for-two in 2016, including Record of the Year for “Uptown Funk.” He won Album of the Year in 2017 on his only nomination as a producer on Adele’s “25” (helping contribute to her winning streak as well). He went six-for-six in 2018 including Album of the Year for his own “24K Magic.” And he went four-for-four with Silk Sonic. That’s 13 nominations and 13 wins.

Adele has also won a total of 15 Grammys, and also won the last 13 of those in an unbroken streak. She started by winning twice out of four nominations in 2009, including Best New Artist. The following year she was nominated for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance for “Hometown Glory,” but lost. And that’s it. It’s been nothing but W’s ever since. She went six-for-six in 2012 including Album of the Year for her blockbuster “21.” She won Best Pop Solo Performance the following year for a live version of “Set Fire to the Rain” from that same album. The year after that she won Best Visual Media Song for her James Bond theme “Skyfall.” And in 2017 she went five-for-five including Album of the Year for her next blockbuster release, “25.”

Given their track records, it seems reasonable to guess that Adele’s “30” and Silk Sonic’s “Evening” will both be up for Album of the Year next year, and quite possibly Record and Song of the Year too. Though ties are not unprecedented at the Grammys (there were two this year), there has only ever been one tie in the general field: Song of the Year to Barbra Streisand and Paul Williams‘s “Evergreen” and Joe Brooks‘s “You Light Up My Life” in 1978. So if both artists do make the cut, it’s all but certain that one (if not both) will see an end to their winning streak. Who do you think will continue winning unchallenged, and who will have the unfamiliar experience of hearing someone else’s name called out?

PREDICTthe 2022 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?