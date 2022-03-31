Bruno Mars would tie this all-time Grammys record for Record of the Year if he wins for ‘Leave the Door Open’

The Grammys love Bruno Mars. He has won 11 times over the course of his career, and now he has teamed up with fellow Grammy champ Anderson Paak to form the duo Silk Sonic. The very first song they released together, “Leave the Door Open,” topped the Billboard Hot 100 and earned them four Grammy nominations including Record of the Year. If they win that award, Mars will tie Paul Simon‘s record as the most awarded artist in the category.

Simon won two of his Record of the Year titles as one half of a music duo, just as Mars might this Sunday night. Simon and Garfunkel prevailed for “Mrs. Robinson” (1969) and “Bridge Over Troubled Water” (1971). And then Simon won solo for “Graceland” (1988).

Mars could match Simon’s record exactly. If “Leave the Door Open” wins it will be Mars’s second victory as part of a duo: his first win was in 2016 for “Uptown Funk,” his collaboration with Mark Ronson. He also won once as a solo artist, for “24K Magic” in 2018. And just like Simon, two of Mars’s wins came in the span of three years.

But neither Mars nor Simon would be the all-time biggest individual winner for Record of the Year. They’d share the distinction of being the most honored recording artists, but one behind-the-scenes music pro has them both beat: mastering engineer Tom Coyne has prevailed four times. Two of those wins were actually for his work on Mars’s aforementioned “Uptown Funk” and “24K Magic.” He also won for Sam Smith‘s “Stay with Me” in 2015 and Adele‘s “Hello” in 2017, which means he claimed the prize a remarkable four years in a row.

But Record of the Year looks like a tight race. As of this writing “Leave the Door Open” ranks third with 23/2 odds according to the combined predictions of Gold Derby users, but isn’t too far from front-runner “Drivers License” by Olivia Rodrigo and second-ranked “Happier Than Ever” by Billie Eilish. Mars swept all six of his nominations the last time he was up for Grammys in 2018. In fact, Mars hasn’t lost a single Grammy contest since 2014. So never count him out.

