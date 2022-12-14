Bryce Leatherwood on winning season 22 of ‘The Voice’: ‘I’m just so blessed’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“I’m at a loss for words,” admits Bryce Leatherwood when asked about winning season 22 of “The Voice” on Tuesday night. The country singer from Woodstock, Georgia defeated bodie, Morgan Myles, Omar Jose Cardona and Brayden Lape to become coach Blake Shelton‘s ninth champion. “It showed me that with hard work you can do anything. If you believe in yourself and you’ve got a story to tell, tell it. You don’t know how many people it can impact. I’m just so blessed.” Watch our video interview above.

SEE Blake Shelton wins 9th ‘The Voice’ championship thanks to country artist Bryce Leatherwood

The 22-year old reveals, “The first thing I did was hug my family. They were there in the audience last night so I hugged them and spent some time with them back at the hotel. With all the castmates, everyone was congratulating me and I was congratulating everybody else. Top five, everybody wins. Everybody was so happy. I was just very joyful. The first thing I did was be with my family and thank them for everything they’ve done for me my whole life.”

“I had done really big power songs that stretched my vocal cords, but for ‘Don’t Close Your Eyes’ I wanted to get more subtle,” Leatherwood says about his finale night performances. “Being in touch with my voice. Being breathy and being calm. Showing just how calm I could be. That song is so light and so on the breath, you had to be very calm. With ‘T-R-O-U-B-L-E’ I wanted to show people what a Bryce Leatherwood concert feels like. If you ever come to one of my shows you’ll know that we play that song and we play it just like that.”

SEE Mystery solved: NBC confirms Bodie is ‘The Voice’ runner-up, Morgan Myles takes 3rd place

There are plenty of music superstars that Leatherwood would love to collaborate with, but he has one dream duet partner in mind. “Definitely Carrie Underwood,” he says. “Bryce Leatherwood and Carrie Underwood. That would be a cool show.”