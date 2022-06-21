BTS’s ‘Proof’ debuts at #1 on Billboard 200 as English-language music takes a backseat

After announcing their plans for a hiatus, BTS‘s new compilation album “Proof” debuted at number-one on the Billboard 200 for the tracking week that ended June 16. The three-disc set, which collects the bands past hits along with three new songs, achieved 314,000 equivalent album units based on its combined album sales (266,000 units), individual track sales (12,000 units), and online streaming performance (36,000 units), which makes it the biggest debut of the year for a group and also the second biggest debut of the year overall, trailing only Harry Styles‘s “Harry’s House,” which launched with more than half a million units. Read more about this week’s chart here at Billboard.com.

The primarily Korean-language “Proof” was followed on the chart by the entirely Spanish-language “Un Verano Sin Ti” by Bad Bunny, which was down only 6% to 129,000 album units in its sixth week of release. That makes “Verano” the first album since Drake‘s “Scorpion” four years ago to achieve six-figure album units for all of its first six weeks of release. It’s shaping up to be one of the year’s biggest music successes. What’s more, it means that the top two albums this week are in languages besides English, which is a testament to the increasingly global nature of the music scene.

The aforementioned “Harry’s House” stays put at number-three this week, followed by Post Malone‘s “Twelve Carat Toothache” at number-four (down from last week’s number-two debut), and Future‘s “I Never Liked You” down one spot to number-five. Besides BTS, this week’s only other debut in the top-10 was country star Carrie Underwood‘s “Denim and Rhinestones,” which starts off at number-10, making it the 10th top-10 album of her career — which happens to be all her charting albums. What do you think of this week’s top albums? Join the discussion in our forums.

