‘Bullet Train’ reviews: Are critics all aboard Brad Pitt’s ‘candy-colored concoction of carnage’?

On August 5, ‘Bullet Train’ roared into theaters with a mixed reception from critics and a not-so-fresh rating of 59% on Rotten Tomatoes. Oscar winner Brad Pitt plays Ladybug, a trained killer ordered to collect a briefcase on board the fastest train in the world. He soon discovers competing assassins with connected objectives, each of them fighting to make it out alive.

The supporting cast includes fellow Oscar winner Sandra Bullock as well as Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry and Benito A Martínez Ocasio (also known as Bad Bunny). Directed by David Leitch for Sony Pictures and based on the Japanese novel “Maria Beetle” by Kōtarō Isaka, “Bullet Train” was one of the most anticipated films of the summer. But what do the critics think?

Richard Lawson of Vanity Fair begins by calling the film “an action-comedy with very few laughs” and it only goes downhill from there. “The resulting film is an unrelenting hash of tics and asides and rejoinders that pile up next to the bodies, far more off-putting than any of the film’s lugubrious gore.” The characters are viewed as caricature with one “obsessed with Thomas the Tank Engine, a recurring joke held over from the novel that really should have been left out of the adaptation.” “Pitt and Taylor-Johnson are perhaps best suited to the movie’s patter; they manage to give some actual fizz to leaden material.” In the end, the overall verdict is that the films is “an ugly testament to filmmaker vanity, an exercise in homage (to films like ‘Kill Bill’) that plays like mere cheap imitation.”

David Fear of Rolling Stone praises Pitt, who he feels makes the film work in the end. “A candy-colored concoction of carnage with a substantial body count and even higher empty-calorie count, director David Leitch and screenwriter Zak Olkewicz’s attempt to weave the book’s intersecting narratives into a singular piece of pulp fiction has a tendency to jump the rails at regular intervals.” In the end though, Pitt is “the only thing keeping you on til the bitter end of the line.”

Sherin Nicole of idobi.com sums up her opinion best when stating, “While it is amusing and well acted and full of some form of action, the more you think about Bullet Train the less sense the plot makes.” On paper the film has a ton of potential, but in Nicole’s opinion, it falls into predictability quickly. She notes, “Every performance pops, even the flash appearances there to give the audience a thrill of recognition.”

Richard Roeper of the Chicago Sun Times was impressed by the film, but singles out the writing in particular, stating, “exceedingly clever script that manages to create complete story arcs for more than a half-dozen characters, is peppered with zippy and quick one-liners, and is filled with a myriad of darkly funny fantastic surprises right through the closing credits.” Roeper states that Pitt delivers a great performance as do his co-stars. “The entire supporting cast is terrific, with Brian Tyree Henry and Aaron Taylor-Johnson particularly outstanding as Lemon and Tangerine, who are constantly bickering and are capable of enormous bursts of violence, and yet have a genuinely sweet, brotherly affection for each other.” In the end, he calls it “one of the best action movies of the year, but it’s also one of the funniest films of 2022.”

Maria Lattila of whynow is more praiseworthy of the film and especially Pitt’s performance as Ladybug. “Here, Pitt gets to do a bit of everything; he cracks plenty of jokes, performs exemplary fight sequences and gets to craft a great character.” Where the film goes off the rails for Lattila is its CGI and pacing. “The script penned by Zak Olkewicz, based on Kôtarô Isaka’s novel, is full of smart quips, but none of the film’s one-liners are particularly memorable, perhaps because there is an over-abundance of them.” Still, she doesn’t expect this picture to pass the test of time. “Give it a week and Bullet Train will have faded from your memory entirely.”

