Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid resurrected at Amazon with Regé-Jean Page and Glen Powell

“Who are those guys?”

Why, it’s Regé-Jean Page and Glen Powell, recent breakouts from “Bridgerton” and “Top Gun: Maverick,” and they’ve just been announced as new spins on the late 60s, anti-establishment, true Western buddy classic, “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.”

The project was announced on Thursday as a series for Amazon Prime Video. Its official title is not yet known and the facts are few, other than that the project will be shepherded by Joe and Anthony Russo, directors of “Avengers: Endgame” and “Avengers: Infinity War,” the second and fifth biggest worldwide box office earners in history. (Their most recent, Netflix’s “The Gray Man,” featured Page as a string-pulling baddie ready for any upcoming sequels.)

Initial scripts are being written by cousins Kaz and Ryan Firpo, best known for their work on Marvel’s “Eternals.” The Hollywood Reporter wrote that the project is “envisioned as a larger franchise with multiple series and spinoffs.”

George Roy Hill’s 1969 film (written by William Goldman) starring Paul Newman, Robert Redford, and Katharine Ross (and Cloris Leachman! And Kenneth Mars!) was an instant smash and became that year’s number one financial success. While some contemporary critics dismissed it, it won four Academy Awards: Best Screenplay, Best Cinematography (for Conrad Hall), Best Score (for Burt Bacharach), and Best Song, “Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head” (for Bacharach and Hal David.) It was also nominated for Best Sound, Best Director (Hill lost to Costa-Gavras for “Z”), and Best Picture (it lost to “Midnight Cowboy.”)

Lest you think only Newman and Redford should ever be allowed to play the “Wild Bunch” burglars Butch and Sundance (real names: Robert Parker and Harry Longabaugh), know that “Butch and Sundance: The Early Days” already came out in 1979 with Tom Berenger and William Katt. Whether or not this new one is similarly a prequel remains to be seen. THR does note that it is set in an “alternate history,” mentioning “For All Mankind” and “The Man In The High Castle,” as examples. So maybe a version of America where the Civil War ended differently? Anything’s possible. All we can say is that if it is true to the original (and to Butch and Sundance’s real life) it ain’t gonna be a sequel.

Maybe the premiere will be at the Sundance Film Festival. Hopefully, you didn’t just now put that together.

