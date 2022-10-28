‘Call Jane’: Elizabeth Banks and Sigourney Weaver on their ‘human story’ about abortion access

Set in 1968 Chicago, five years before the Supreme Court’s revolutionary Roe v. Wade decision, doctors refuse to terminate a potentially life-threatening pregnancy for a suburban housewife named Joy (Elizabeth Banks). In an effort to save her own life, Joy’s journey for a solution leads her to Virginia (Sigourney Weaver), an independent visionary fiercely committed to women’s health, and Gwen (Wunmi Mosaku), an activist who dreams of a day when all women will have access to abortion, regardless of their ability to pay. Joy is so inspired by their work, she decides to join forces with them in “Call Jane.”

The film is distributed by Roadside Attractions and was released in theaters on October 28, 2022. Watch the trailer below.

Banks, who is primarily known for her sharp wit in light-hearted fare, takes a serious turn as Joy. The actress has earned three Emmy nominations for guest starring in the comedies “30 Rock” and “Modern Family.” She stated through a press release from Roadside that she remembers hearing about this underground group of trailblazing women who called themselves the Jane Collective, but she never really understood its impact.

“They were understandably secretive about what they did, they could have gone to prison,” Banks said. “I felt like I was joining a long tradition of women caring for other women, a tradition that goes back thousands of years, to midwives and the red tent and so many communal experiences. This story is a way to highlight the connectedness of it.”

Working with Weaver was a highlight for Banks. “I’ve admired and been inspired by Sigourney my entire career,” she revealed. “She’s a real champion for actresses and women in general. She brings out the best in everybody. And so many other incredible actors are involved. Kate Mara, Chris Messina, and all of the Janes. And, of course, we wouldn’t be here without [director] Phyllis Nagy. She took the torch and ran with it. This isn’t a documentary, but she presents a real human story. We always try to entertain you while we bring light to these real struggles and stories.”

Weaver remembers being in college when the Roe v. Wade decision made abortion legal nationwide. “I also remember what it was like in those bad old days,” she added. “But I didn’t know about the Janes until I read this script [by Hayley Schore and Roshan Sethi]. These women banding together to care for other women touched me deeply. So many women died from illegal abortions in the 20 years before. I wanted to be part of a movie about changing that.”

The film is doing well among critics groups, holding an impressive 79% freshness rating on Rotten Tomatoes despite subject matter that has divided the country for decades. Manohla Dargis of The New York Times writes, “Should you see ‘Call Jane’? You bet. And not just because it’s satisfying to watch Banks, Weaver, Mosaku et al as feminists fighting the patriarchy with wit, intelligence and medical know-how. This is a story that needs to be told, again and again.”

This timely film comes on the heels of the June 24, 2022 Supreme Court decision to repeal Roe v. Wade, dismantling 50 years of legal protection and paving the way for individual states to curtail or outright ban abortion rights.

