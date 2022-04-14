Cannes 2022 line-up announced, cinephiles reach for defibrillators

Cinephiles were drooling early Thursday morning over what was cooking at Cannes (and it wasn’t just those buttery, flaky warm croissants at L’art du Pain on Rue Jean Jaures, he wrote from personal experience). Cannes Film Festival director Thierry Frémaux unleashed the competition and out-of-competition slate for 2022, and it is très formidable.

Eighteen movies from across the globe will compete for the Palme D’or. (Don’t be surprised if another title slips in between now and opening night; last-minute additions are common occurrences.) The big guns are as follows:

David Cronenberg will make his return to whacked-out weirdo body horror with “Crimes of the Future.” After last year’s win for “Titane,” don’t count this one out for the top prize. The film stars Cronenberg vet Viggo Mortensen plus Léa Seydoux (a Cannes regular who had to skip last summer’s fest after testing positive for Covid) and Kristen Stewart. Not much is known about the picture, other than it shares a title with a one-hour feature with non-synchronous sound Cronenberg made as a young man over 50 years ago. (It’s on YouTube.) NEON has U.S. distribution rights and launched a teaser trailer timed with the Cannes announcement.

Kelly Reichart is back at the fest with “Showing Up,” starring Michelle Williams as a visual artist, and James Gray has his new one, “Armageddon Time,” believed to be a quasi-autobiographical film starring Jeremy Strong, Anne Hathaway, Anthony Hopkins, and Tovah Feldshuh. French director Claire Denis is also back with “The Stars at Noon,” based on a Denis Johnson book set in Nicaragua starring Margaret Qualley.

Returning international directors include Japan’s Kore-eda Hirokazu, South Korea’s Park Chan-wook, Sweden’s Ruben Östlund, Belgium’s Luc and Jean-Pierre Dardennes, Romania’s Cristian Mungiu, Russia’s Kirill Serebrennikov and France’s Arnaud Desplechin.

“The Artist” director Michel Hazanavicius will open the festival out-of-competition with “Z,” a remake of the Japanese comedy-horror picture “One Cut of the Dead.”

Also playing out-of-competition are two big Hollywood productions, “Top Gun: Maverick” from Joseph Kosinski starring Tom Cruise and the latest beauties off the Boeing assembly line, and “Elvis” from Baz Luhrmann, with Tom Hanks as Col. Tom Parker.

Additional out-of-competition highlights include George Miller’s “Three Thousand Years of Longing,” described as a fantasy-romance with Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton, plus a documentary about Jerry Lee Lewis from Ethan Coen (“Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind.”) Prolific Ukrainian director Sergei Loznitsa is also back with another documentary (“The Natural History of Destruction,” a typically upbeat title from him) and Brett Morgen is bringing “Moonage Daydream,” a documentary about David Bowie.

Cannes still has its Director’s Fortnight sidebar to announce (this will likely come Friday) which always has a few high-profile titles, plus its International Critics Week selections, which often come in below the radar, but are filled with gems, too.

Speaking of gems, don’t sleep on Ali Abbasi’s competition pic “Holy Spider.” Though this one is a total mystery, Abbasi is the Iranian-born, Swedish-based director of “Border,” a lunatic love story about modern Neanderthals living among us. Another potential winner is “Hi-Han (Eo)” from 83-year-old Polish director Jerzy Skolimowski. Also from Poland, in the Un Certain Regard sidebar, one will find Agnieszka Smoczynska, best known for her eerie and sensual mermaid drama “The Lure,” who is debuting “The Silent Twins,” based on a true Welsh story.

Alas, talk of David Lynch bringing a series to the festival seems to have been mistaken. But Olivier Assayas will be there with some episodes of the television remake of his early hit “Irma Vep.” This new version stars Alicia Vikander.

The full slate as it stands thus far is below:

Opening Night

“Z,” Michel Hazanavicius

Competition

“Holy Spider,” Ali Abbasi

“Les Amandiers,” Valeria Bruni Tedeschi

“Crimes of the Future,” David Cronenberg

“The Stars at Noon,” Claire Denis

“Frere et Soeur,” Arnaud Desplechin

“Tori and Lokita,” Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne

“Close,” Lukas Dhont

“Armageddon Time,” James Gray

“Broker,” Hirokazu Kore-eda

“Nostalgia,” Mario Martone

“R.M.N.,” Cristian Mungiu

“Triangle of Sadness,” Ruben Ostlund

“Decisions to Leave,” Park Chan-Wook

“Showing Up,” Kelly Reichardt

“Leila’s Brothers,” Saeed Roustayi

“Boy from Heaven,” Tarik Saleh

“Tchaikovsky’s Wife,” Kirill Serebrennikov

“Hi-Han (Eo),” Jerzy Skolimowski

Un Certain Regard

“Les Pires,” Lise Akoka and Romane Gueret

“Burning Days,” Emin Alper

“Metronom,” Alexandru Belc

“Retour a Seoul,” Davy Chou

“Sick of Myself,” Kristoffer Borgli

“Domingo y La Niebla,” Ariel Escalante Meza

“Plan 75,” Hayakawa Chie

“Beast,” Riley Keough and Gina Gammell

“Corsage,” Marie Kreutzer

“Butterfly Vision,” Maksym Nakonechnyi

“Volada Land,” Hlynur Palmason

“Rodeo,” Lola Quivoron

“Joyland,” Saim Sadiq

“The Stranger,” Thomas M. Wright

“The Silent Twins,” Agnieszka Smoczynska

Cannes Premiere

“Outside Night,” Marco Bellocchio

“Nos Frangins,” Rachid Bouchareb

“Irma Vep,” Olivier Assayas (Series)

“Dodo,” Panos H. Koutras

Special Screenings

“The Natural History of Destruction,” Sergei Loznitsa

“Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind,” Ethan Coen

“All That Breathes,” Shaunak Sen

Midnight Screenings

“Moonage Daydream,” Brett Morgen

“Smoking Makes You Cough,” Quentin Dupieux

“Hunt,” Lee Jung-Jae

Out of Competition

“Top Gun: Maverick,” Joseph Kosinski

“Elvis,” Baz Luhrmann

“Three Thousand Years of Longing,” George Miller

“November,” Cédric Jimenez

“Masquerade,” Nicolas Bedos

PREDICTthe 2022 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions