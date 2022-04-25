2022 Cannes Film Festival preview: All 18 films fighting for the Palme d’Or and each director’s festival history

After being cancelled in 2020 and then delayed in 2021, the Cannes Film Festival is finally back on track for May 2022 on the French Riviera. The 75th installment of the international cinema showcase will take place from May 17 to May 28, and there will be 18 films competing for the coveted Palme d’Or, the festival’s top prize. Last year that honor went to the French thriller “Titane,” directed by Julia Ducournau. As of this writing several details are still to be announced including who will be on this year’s jury and who will be serving as jury president after Spike Lee presided over last year’s program.

A filmmaker’s previous track record at Cannes can sometimes give us an idea of who’s in a good position to claim the Palme. For instance, seven of this year’s entries in the official competition come from directors who have previously won prizes for films in the main competition, including four who have won the Palme, so we know juries have been fond of their work before. Five of the directors are having their films shown in the main section for the first time in their careers.

Below is a breakdown of all 18 films that are in competition this year and the history of each director at this prestigious event.

Ali Abbasi (“Holy Spider”)

The Iranian-Danish director is making his debut in the main competition with the story of a righteous man who seeks to “cleanse” the streets of a holy Iranian city of prostitutes, but a lack of public interest makes him more desperate in his mission. Abbasi was only at Cannes once before in 2018 when “Border” played in the Un Certain Regard lineup. The film would win the top prize there and would eventually score a surprise Oscar nomination for Best Makeup and Hairstyling.

David Cronenberg (“Crimes of the Future”)

The legendary Canadian director is making his sixth trip to the festival. His latest is a story of how in the near future, humanity is forced to adapt to its synthetic surroundings causing them to evolve and transform their biological foundation. The film stars Kristen Stewart, Viggo Mortensen and Léa Seydoux. Cronenberg’s first entry at Cannes was “Crash” in 1996, which won the Jury Prize. His other films that have screened in competition were “Spider” (2002), “A History of Violence” (2005), “Cosmopolis” (2012), and “Maps to the Stars” (2014). The last of those won the Best Actress prize for Julianne Moore.

Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne (“Tori and Lokita”)

The Belgian brothers return to the Croisette for their ninth film in competition in 23 years. Their latest effort centers on a young boy and a teenage girl, both from Africa, seeking to keep their friendship intact as they encounter the cruel conditions of their current situation. The filmmakers’ first film to screen at Cannes was “Rosetta” in 1999, which won the Palme and claimed Best Actress for Émilie Dequenne (who tied with Séverine Caneele for “Humanity”). In 2002, “The Son” would win Best Actor for Olivier Gourmet and then the pair scored their second Palme d’Or with “L’Enfant” in 2005. “The Silence of Lorna” won Best Screenplay in 2008 and “The Kid With a Bike” won the Grand Prix in 2011. Their next two entries, “Two Days, One Night” (2014) and “The Unknown Girl” (2016), did not pick up any prizes but they returned as winners in 2019 when “Young Ahmed” won Best Director.

Claire Denis (“The Stars at Noon”)

The beloved French director is returning with only her second film to play in competition. Taking place in Nicaragua in 1984, the film follows an English businessman and an American journalist who begin a romantic affair but soon must try to escape the country when they get tangled up in lies and secrets. It stars Margaret Qualley and Joe Alwyn. The last time Denis competed for the Palme was in 1988 with “Chocolat” (not to be confused with the Oscar-nominated 2000 film of the same name). But she did have “Bastards” screen as a 2013 Un Certain Regard selection, and “Let the Sunshine In” played in the 2017 Director’s Fortnight.

Arnaud Desplechin (“Brother and Sister”)

The French auteur’s latest is about a brother and sister who are nearing their 50s and haven’t spoken with each other in decades, but are forced to reconnect after the death of their parents. Marion Cotillard stars in the film. Desplechin has had seven films screen in competition at Cannes: “The Sentinel” (1992), “My Sex Life…or How I Got Into an Argument” (1996), “Esther Kahn” (2000), “Playing ‘In the Company of Men’” (2003), “A Christmas Tale” (2008), “Jimmy P: Psychotherapy of a Plains Indian” (2013) and “Oh Mercy!” (2019). None of them have won a prize. He also had “My Golden Days” screen in the Director’s Fortnight in 2015.

Lukas Dhont (“Close”)

The Belgian director is in competition for the first time with a film about how a strong friendship between two adolescent boys becomes fractured and one of the boys seeks answers from his friend’s mother. Dhont was previously at Cannes in 2018 with his feature debut, “Girl,” which screened as part of the Un Certain Regard section and won the Camera d’Or for the best first feature film.

James Gray (“Armageddon Time”)

One of only two U.S. entries, “Armageddon Time” is a bit of a mystery. The only description available for Gray’s latest is that it’s “a coming-of-age story about growing up in Queens in the 1980s.” Anthony Hopkins, Anne Hathaway, Jeremy Strong and Tovah Feldshuh star in it. Gray has had four previous films screen in competition: “The Yards” (2000), “We Own the Night” (2007), “Two Lovers” (2008) and “The Immigrant” (2013).

Hirokazu Kore-eda (“Broker”)

The celebrated director from Japan returns with a drama that centers on characters with connections to “broker boxes,” where people can drop off their unwanted babies anonymously. The film is set in South Korea and stars Song Kang-ho, who recently starred in Bong Joon-ho’s “Parasite.” Kore-eda first played at Cannes in 2001 with “Distance.” In 2004 “Nobody Knows” won the Best Actor prize for Yûya Yagira who at 14 is the youngest person to have ever won the honor. After “Air Doll” screened in Un Certain Regard in 2009, he would win the Jury Prize for “Like Father, Like Son” in 2013. “Our Little Sister” also played in competition in 2015 and “After the Storm” played Un Certain Regard in 2016. He was last at Cannes in 2018 with “Shoplifters,” which won the Palme.

Mario Martone (“Nostalgia”)

The Italian director’s film is about Felice, who returns to the neighborhood of his youth after 40 years, rediscovers old places, and deals with a past that devours him. This is Martone’s first time screening a film here since the 1990s. “L’amore molesto” played in the main competition in 1995 and “Rehearsals for War” played Un Certain Regard in 1998.

Cristian Mungiu (“RMN”)

There’s no current description of the latest from Mungiu, who is one of the leading figures in Romanian New Wave cinema. His debut film, “Occident,” screened in Un Certain Regard in 2002 and his follow-up, “4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days,” won the Palme in 2007. “Tales from the Golden Age” — an anthology film also featuring work by directors Hanno Höfer, Constantin Popescu and Ioana Uricaru — saw him return to Un Certain Regard in 2009. He was back in the main competition in 2012 with “Beyond the Hills,” which won him the Screenplay prize as well as Best Actress for both Cristina Flutur and Cosmina Stratan. He was last here in 2016 with “Graduation,” which netted him the Best Director prize in a tie with Olivier Assayas (“Personal Shopper”).

Ruben Östlund (“Triangle of Sadness”)

This one centers on two models who find their careers at an intersection. The Swedish director first came to Cannes in 2008 with “Involuntary” playing Un Certain Regard. He returned as part of the Director’s Fortnight in 2011 with “Play.” He was back in Un Certain Regard in 2014 with “Force Majeure,” which won that section’s Jury Prize. In 2017 he finally had a film screen in the main competition, “The Square,” which would win that year’s Palme.

Park Chan-wook (“Decision to Leave”)

While investigating the death of a man in the mountains, a detective crosses paths with the deceased man’s widow. The lauded South Korean director first came to Cannes in 2004 with “Oldboy,” which won the Grand Prix. He returned in 2009 with “Thirst” which won the Jury Prize in a tie with Andrea Arnold for “Fish Tank.” His last film at the festival, “The Handmaiden” in 2016, did not win any prizes but was one of that year’s most acclaimed entries.

The other American entry in competition centers on a sculptor who seeks to balance both her creative life and the drama that arises from her family and friends. It stars Michelle Williams, Hong Chau and Judd Hirsch. While Reichardt has been a big presence in American independent cinema for a while, she’s only had one previous film screen at Cannes: “Wendy and Lucy,” which played Un Certain Regard in 2008.

Saeed Roustayi (“Leila’s Brothers”)

A plot synopsis could not be found for the young Iranian director’s third feature film. It marks his first time ever having a film screened at Cannes.

Tarik Saleh (“Boy From Heaven”)

The fifth film from the Swedish director examines how a battle for power and influence ensues when a grand imam collapses and dies at a respected university in Cairo, Egypt. Like Roustayi, this is the first film that Saleh has had play at Cannes.

Kirill Serebrennikov (“Tchiakovsky’s Wife”)

The Russian director gives us an examination of the very troubled relationship between composer Pyotr Tchaikovsky and his wife, Antonina Miliukova. Serebrennikov first came to Cannes in 2016 when “The Student” screened in Un Certain Regard. He would return to compete in the main competition in 2018 with “Leto” and 2021 with “Petrov’s Flu.”

Jerzy Skolimowski (“Eo”)

The Polish filmmaker returns to Cannes with a contemporary adaptation of Robert Bresson’s film, “Au Hasard Balthazar.” It showcases the journey of a donkey as he encounters both good and bad people and gives a unique perspective of modern European life. Skolimowski has the longest relationship with the festival of this year’s competing directors. His first festival was in 1972 with “King, Queen, Knave.” He returned in 1978 with “The Shout” which won the Grand Prix in a tie with “Bye Bye Monkey” by Marco Ferreri and then followed that with “Moonlighting” in 1982, which won Best Screenplay. He would return in 1984 with “Success is the Best Revenge” and 1989 with “Torrents of Spring.” His last screening at the festival was in 2008 when “Four Nights with Anna” was in the Director’s Fortnight.

Valeria Bruni Tedeschi (“Les Amandiers”)

At the end of the 1980s, four people take an entrance exam at a prestigious acting school and are subsequently thrust into life, passion, love and their first tragedy. The French director’s first film to screen at Cannes was “Actresses” in 2007, which played in Un Certain Regard and won the Jury Prize. She returned with her first film in the main competition in 2013 with “A Castle in Italy.”