Oscars next for Cannes champs ‘Triangle of Sadness,’ Song Kang-ho and Park Chan-wook? We crunch the numbers

After two years of cancellations and delays, the Cannes Film Festival finally returned to the south of France during the month of May. The winners of this year’s festivities were announced on Saturday, May 25. How many of these will become major players in this year’s Oscar derby? Below let’s review the results from the 75th installment of the international festival and examine the history each serves as a forecaster for the Academy Awards.

In recent years, Cannes has served as a launching pad for films that have become major contenders in awards season. This is particularly true in the International Feature category which, for the past several years, has had several nominees that were screened in competition. It’s also been true in other categories, including several above the line races, with films like “Drive My Car,” “Parasite,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “BlacKkKlansman” having their premieres on the Croissette.

The top award at Cannes is the Palme d’Or. Since the honor was established in 1955, 40 winners of this prize have amassed 135 Academy Award nominations. Seventeen of these have claimed a combined 32 Oscars. This year, the Palme d’Or went to Swedish filmmaker Ruben Östlund’s “Triangle of Sadness.” It’s Östlund’s second time winning the Palme after claiming it in 2017 for “The Square.” The class-satire centers on a celebrity modeling couple who get invited on a luxury cruise but end up stranded on a desert island with several other mega-wealthy passengers.

Three years ago “Parasite” won both the Palme and Best Picture Oscar, making it the first film to do so since “Marty” pulled off this double play in 1955. That character study was the first of the 16 Palme d’Or champs to reap a Best Picture bid, followed by “Friendly Persuasion” (1957), “M*A*S*H” (1970), “The Conversation” (1974), “Taxi Driver” (1976), “Apocalypse Now” (1979), “All That Jazz” (1979), “Missing” (1982), “The Mission” (1986), “The Piano” (1993), “Pulp Fiction” (1994), “Secrets and Lies” (1996), “The Pianist” (2002), “The Tree of Life” (2011), “Amour” (2012) and “Parasite” (2019).

Unlike Östlund’s previous Palme winner, “Triangle of Sadness” will not be eligible for the International Feature Oscar as the film is primarily in English. But six Palme d’Or champs have gone on to win this Oscar: “Black Orpheus” from France (1959), “A Man and a Woman” from France (1966), “The Tin Drum” from West Germany (1979), “Pelle the Conqueror” from Denmark (1988), “Amour” from Austria (2012) and “Parasite” from South Korea (2019). Ten other Palme winners were nominated: “Keeper of Promises” from Brazil (1962), “The Umbrellas of Cherbourg” from France (1964), “Kagemusha: The Shadow Warrior” from Japan (1980), “Man of Iron” from Poland (1981), “When Father Was Away on Business” from Yugoslavia (1985), “Farewell My Concubine” from Hong Kong (1993), “The Class” from France (2008), “The White Ribbon” from Germany (2009), “The Square” from Sweden (2017) and “Shoplifters” from Japan (2018).

Like last year, this year’s Grand Prix was shared between two films: “Close” by Belgian director Lukas Dhont and “Stars at Noon” by French filmmaker Claire Denis. Both films could be serious players for Best International Feature. Fifteen Grand Prix winners have earned 29 total Oscar nominations, with six films scoring eight wins. Five of the six — “Investigation of a Citizen Above Suspicion” from Italy (1970); “Cinema Paradiso” from Italy (1989); “Burnt by the Sun” from Russia (1994); “Life is Beautiful” from Italy (1998); and “Son of Saul” from Hungary (2015) — won Best International Film (“Life is Beautiful” also won Best Actor and Best Original Dramatic Score). The 2018 winner of the Grand Prix, “BlacKkKlansman,” won Best Adapted Screenplay.

Also like last year, the 2022 Jury Prize was awarded to two films: “EO” by veteran Polish director Jerzy Skolimowski and “The Eight Mountains” from Belgian filmmaking team Felix van Groeningen and Charlotte Vandermeersch. The films that have won here don’t correlate as much to the Oscars, but a lucky 13 films that have won the Jury Prize have amassed 38 Oscar nominations and nine wins. Among these victories were one for Best Picture (“All About Eve,” which played at Cannes in 1951, the year after its Oscar romp) and two for Best International Film (“Mon Oncle” in 1958 from France and “Z” in 1969 from Algeria). The Jury prize was also a tie at the 2019 ceremony, with one of those winners, “Les Misérables” from France, getting nominated for Best International Feature.

The prize for Best Director went to South Korean auteur, Park Chan-wook, for one of the best reviewed films from this year’s slate, “Decision to Leave.” The film centers on a detective who falls for a widow, but the widow becomes the lead suspect in his latest murder investigation. The Oscar track record for this award is not great. Only seven of the helmers who prevailed here went on to contend at the Oscars: Robert Altman for “The Player” (1992); Joel Coen for “Fargo” (1996); David Lynch for “Mulholland Drive” (2001); Alejandro González Iñárritu for “Babel” (2006); Julian Schnabel for “The Diving Bell and the Butterfly” (2007); Bennett Miller for “Foxcatcher” (2014); and Pawel Pawlikowski for “Cold War” (2018). Both “Fargo” and “Babel” also earned Best Picture bids.

South Korean actor Song Kang-ho scored the Best Actor prize for Hirokazu Kore-eda’s “Broker.” Song plays a launderette owner who also steals discarded babies from broker boxes and then sells them on the adoption black market. Sixteen winners of the Best Actor award at Cannes have been nominated by the academy (including the 2019 champ, Antonio Banderas for “Pain and Glory”). Five have taken home the Oscar: Ray Milland for “The Lost Weekend” (1945); Jon Voight for “Coming Home” (1978); William Hurt for “Kiss of the Spider Woman” (1985); Christoph Waltz for “Inglorious Basterds” (2009, Oscar won in the supporting race); and Jean Dujardin for “The Artist” (2011).

The Best Actress honor was awarded to Iranian actress Zar Amir Ebrahimi for her work in Ali Abassi’s thriller, “Holy Spider.” She plays a journalist who’s tracking down a serial killer that’s murdering prostitutes in the holy Iranian city of Mashhad. Twenty past Cannes champs for Best Actress received nominations from the academy, and four won: Simone Signoret for “Room at the Top” (1959); Sophia Loren for “Two Women” (1961); Sally Field for “Norma Rae” (1979); and Holly Hunter for “The Piano” (1993).

The award for Best Screenplay went to another Swedish filmmaker, Tarik Saleh, for “Boy from Heaven.” This Arabic film showcases a power struggle at a prestigious Egyptian university after the grand imam suddenly dies. Last year’s winner in this category, “Drive My Car,” became the first screenplay winner to earn a Best Picture Oscar nomination as well as noms for Director (Ryusuke Hamaguchi), Adapted Screenplay and International Feature, winning the last of those. Four other screenplay winners at Cannes have gone on to claim the International Feature Oscar: “Mephisto” from Hungary (1981), “No Man’s Land” from Bosnia and Herzegovina (2001), “The Barbarian Invasions” from Canada (2003; also nominated for Original Screenplay) and “The Salesman” from Iran (2016). Two others were nominated: “Footnote” from Israel (2011) and “Leviathan” from Russia (2014).

