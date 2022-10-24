Carey Mulligan springs into Oscar top 10 after supporting switch for ‘She Said’

“She Said’s” split campaign for Zoe Kazan and Carey Mulligan in lead and supporting, respectively, is already paying dividends for one of them. Less than a week after the move, Mulligan has skyrocketed into the top 10 in the Best Supporting Actress Oscar odds.

With 25/1 odds currently, Mulligan sits in seventh place and is hot on the heels of Jamie Lee Curtis (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”), who herself has surged to sixth, at 18/1, in the past two weeks during her “Halloween Ends” press tour. The top five are still unchanged: Jessie Buckley and Claire Foy of “Women Talking,” Kerry Condon (“The Banshees of Inisherin”), Stephanie Hsu (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”) and Hong Chau (“The Whale”).

In “She Said,” Mulligan plays New York Times journalist Megan Twohey, who, with Jodi Kantor (Kazan), exposed Harvey Weinstein‘s history of sexual abuse and misconduct that sparked the #MeToo movement in 2017. While Universal certainly could, and some would argue should, run both actresses in lead, the strategic split can be justified with Kazan having more screen time in key scenes without Mulligan and Kantor working on the story first IRL.

SEE Oscar Experts slugfest: Breaking down ‘She Said’s’ split campaign for Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan

If Mulligan makes the cut, she’d be win-competitive in what is currently a wide-open category after Michelle Williams went lead for “The Fabelmans,” another Universal film. She plays Twohey with an edgy ruthlessness, laced with drier-than-gin humor, offering a nice contrast against Kazan’s warmer portrayal of Kantor. And while she’s not exactly overdue, this would be Mulligan’s third Oscar nomination after Best Actress bids for “An Education” (2009) and “Promising Young Woman” (2020), which would make her the Oscar “veteran” of most of the probable lineups. Of the top 10 in the odds — Jean Smart (“Babylon”), Sadie Sink (“The Whale”) and Thuso Mbedu (“The Woman King”) round out the list — Buckley is the only other person who’s a former Oscar nominee, coming off her maiden bid last year for her supporting turn in “The Lost Daughter.”

As for Kazan, who’s gunning for her first nomination, she sits in 15th place in the Best Actress odds. She has a tougher hill to climb in the stiffer race, but she definitely has a better shot of making it without Mulligan in the category. Of course, as we know, Oscar voters don’t have to abide by campaigns and can nominate actors wherever they want.

