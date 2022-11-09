Carey Mulligan on the verge of cracking the supporting actress Oscar top 5 for ‘She Said’

Universal’s strategy to run Carey Mulligan in supporting for “She Said” continues to pay dividends. The two-time nominee is now just outside the top five in sixth place in the Best Supporting Actress Oscar odds.

Mulligan had been holding steady in seventh place since the category switch was made a month ago, but this week soared past Jamie Lee Curtis (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”) to be the first in line to break into the top five. Curtis herself had been on the rise after her “Halloween Ends” press tour during which she made it abundantly clear that she will absolutely be campaigning for her first Oscar nomination. However, Mulligan’s entrance into the race seems to have blunted her momentum. Not only that, but Mulligan has multiple No. 1 picks among the Experts (four) and editors (three) to win, while Curtis has one in each measure.

The top five of Jessie Buckley (“Women Talking”), Claire Foy (“Women Talking”), Kerry Condon (“The Banshees of Inisherin”), Stephanie Hsu (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”) and Hong Chau (“The Whale”) have been rock solid for a while, and there’s still a tad of distance between Chau (21/2) and Mulligan (14/1). But with “She Said” hitting theaters on Nov. 18, Mulligan is well positioned continue her upward trajectory as people get to see her turn as New York Times journalist Megan Twohey, who with Jodi Kantor (Zoe Kazan), took down Harvey Weinstein with their 2017 exposé that kickstarted the #MeToo movement.

Before we get too ahead of ourselves, though, there may be someone else waiting in the wings who could stall Mulligan’s climb like she did Curtis’. Jean Smart (“Babylon”) was in the top five in the early goings but has now dropped to eighth place as other films have premiered during the festival circuit. “Babylon” will finally screen next week, so don’t be shocked if the five-time Emmy winner starts to rebound.

Oscar odds for Best Supporting Actress Who will be nominated?

