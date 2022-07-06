Legendary musician Carlos Santana collapses on stage, is reportedly in good condition.

Carlos Santana, the Grammy-winning 74-year-old founder of the group Santana, collapsed on stage during a concert in Michigan on Tuesday night. He was taken from the Pine Knob Music Theatre, an outdoor shed 40 miles outside of Detroit, to a nearby hospital in Clarkston. His manager released a statement saying that he is staying at the facility “for observation and is doing well.”

Santana’s Wednesday gig at Star Lake in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania has been postponed.

Images and video of EMS workers rushing the scene made their way to social media late Tuesday. After a few moments of confusion, the iconic guitarist was carried away but shielded by a curtain. He later waved to fans, who cheered the musician.

Carlos Santana waved to clapping fans as he’s helped off the stage pic.twitter.com/YA55N4QCZe — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 6, 2022

The incident occurred about 40 minutes into the set, as he was playing one of his newer tunes, “Joy,” a track he wrote with Chris Stapleton from his new album “Blessings & Miracles.” One social media user said Santana was singing at the time, which is unusual—Carlos usually lets his guitar do the talking—but not unheard of. “Blessings & Miracles” was released in 2021 with a slew of guest stars, something of a follow-up to his 1999 mega-sensation “Supernatural,” a deliberate attempt to make more radio-friendly hits. It’s even got Rob Thomas on it! (But lest you think Carlos is selling out, his 2019 album “Africa Speaks” is one of his most progressive, border-free jazz-rock fusion works since the group’s 1972 masterpiece “Caravanserai.”)

Santana as a group has won 8 Grammy awards off of 12 nominations, and Carlos Santana as an individual has 10 wins off of 14 nominations. The Mexican-born musician, incubated in the San Francisco scene of the 1960s, is an artist with few parallels. His group Santana essentially created “Latin rock” with their debut at the Woodstock Festival in August 1969. The fiery mix of psychedelia and jazz catapulted them to success. Neal Schon and Gregg Rolie split from the group to found the band Journey.

Over the years, Carlos Santana collaborated with jazz icons like Alice Coltrane, John McLaughlin and the band Weather Report, while also keeping classic rock radio thrumming with hits like “Evil Ways,” “Black Magic Woman,” and his cover of Tito Puente’s “Oye Cómo Va.” At the turn of the millennium, of course, is when things got “Smooth.” Santana’s second album, “Abraxas,” also caused great trouble for Michael Stuhlbarg in the Academy Award-nominated film “A Serious Man.”

