Carrie Underwood extends CMT Music Awards record with 10th Video of the Year win

Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean won Video of the Year and Collaborative Video of the Year at the 2022 CMT Music Awards for their duet “If I Didn’t Love You.” This is the first time Aldean has ever won Video of the Year, but Underwood is a seasoned pro at this. She has now won that award 10 times, more than any other artist. Her all-time total now extends to 25 CMT Awards, which is also a record. Check out the complete list of winners here.

The two wins for Underwood and Aldean were no surprise, but the rest of the night brought unexpected victories. Last year’s Male Video of the Year and Female Video of the Year winners, Kane Brown and Gabby Barrett, were nominated again this year, but neither was able to repeat. Instead, Cody Johnson won Male Video for “Til You Can’t,” while Miranda Lambert claimed Female Video for “If I Was a Cowboy.”

This was Lambert’s sixth win in her category, but her first in eight years. She previously prevailed five years in a row from 2010-2014. Johnson was a first-time winner for Male Video, though. He also won the CMT Digital First award for “CMT Campfire Sessions,” which tied him with Aldean and Underwood as the biggest winner of the night.

But probably no one was more surprised to win than Duo/Group Video of the Year champs Maddie and Tae for “Woman You Got.” Maddie Font was there in person while Tae Kerr beamed in via webcam. Font was full of wine and gratitude as she accepted the trophy for the pair in the most emotional speech of the night. Were you as excited as she was for this year’s awards? Do you think the right artists and videos won? Comment below, and join the music discussion happening here in our forums.

