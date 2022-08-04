Cashay in tears after Cinco eliminated on ‘The Challenge’: ‘A part of me still loves that man’

One of the most intriguing stories to watch on “The Challenge: USA” was that of Cashay Proudfoot and Melvin “Cinco” Holland Jr. They originally met on “Love Island” and then dated in the real world before eventually breaking up. CBS’s new reality TV show brought them both together for a grueling competition, but Cinco (alongside his teammate Azah Awasum) ended up being eliminated in the fifth episode after losing the “Barreled Treasure” game and the “A Dark Turn” elimination challenge.

“I don’t necessarily wanna be with Cinco and I know he doesn’t want to be with me,” a teary-eyed Cashay told the camera after Cinco was eliminated. “But I think a part of me still loves that man. Like, a part of me is still in love with him. I’m grateful to him and our story even though the story of us is officially closed.”

For his part, Cinco explained, “[Being eliminated] doesn’t feel the best but at the same time I am blessed with the experience. I came in at the beginning with my ex and it was cool I got to share this experience with her.” He wrapped up by telling Cashay, “I’m wishing her the best. Do your thing.”

This season, the team pairings are assigned randomly by a computer algorithm, and Cashay and Cinco were matched together in the second episode. At first Cashay had trouble communicating with her ex-boyfriend, especially as she saw him flirting with other girls. But eventually she came around to realize it was a game for money and they needed to work together in order to succeed.

In addition to “Love Island” losing a contestant this week in Cinco, “Big Brother” also said goodbye to Azah. “Being on ‘The Challenge’ has definitely arisen so many pockets of strength that I never, ever knew that I ever had,” the former Cookout member said in her exit interview. “I’m proud of myself. But I’m still gonna take some swimming lessons.”

SEE ‘Survivor’ winners list: All seasons

Elsewhere in the episode, the “Survivor” alliance hit a major snag when Tyson Apostol was told that Ben Driebergen was coming after him. That resulted in Tyson, the challenge winner with Cashay, choosing to nominate Sarah Lacina and Leo Temory for the elimination game. Sarah and Leo pulled out a victory, and then Sarah hilariously trash-talked Tyson in front of everyone.

Tyson noted how Sarah was “going berserk and giving the ‘I’m coming for you’ signal and then like munching on some turkey leg or something. I don’t think there’s ever been a moment in my life where I’ve ever been that mad at anything. I know it’s gonna be a headache when I go back to the house.”

Speaking to the camera, Sarah adamantly declared, “The war has now begun. You want to go to war with me, not against me, I promise you that.” Ooo, we can’t wait for next week!

SEE ‘Big Brother’ winners list: All seasons, plus spin-offs

Here is an update on who’s left on “The Challenge: USA” from the four participating reality shows:

“Big Brother”: David Alexander, Derek Xiao, Enzo Palumbo, Kyland Young, Alyssa Lopez, Angela Rummans

“Survivor”: Ben Driebergen, Danny McCray, Domenick Abbate, Tyson Apostol, Desiree “Desi” Williams, Sarah Lacina

“Love Island”: Cashay Proudfoot, Justine Ndiba, Kyra Green, Shannon St. Clair

“The Amazing Race”: Leo Temory, Cayla Platt