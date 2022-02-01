Casting Society of America 2022 Artios Awards nominations: ‘Belfast,’ ‘CODA,’ ‘Power of the Dog’ …

The casting branch of the academy is only eight years old and doesn’t have an Oscar category of its own. However, the Casting Society of America has been handing out the Artios Awards for 37 years (“Artios” is from the ancient Greek meaning “perfectly fitted.”).

Nominees for feature films were announced on February 1 (the last day of Oscar nominations voting). Many of the leading Academy Awards contenders reaped bids across the various categories according to production cost. Winners will be revealed a virtual ceremony on March 17, which is the first day of final Oscar voting.

Last year’s big budget winners were the comedy “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” and the drama “The Trial of the Chicago 7 ” while “The Forty-Year-Old Version” and “One Night in Miami” took the equivalent prizes in the independent division. “Minari” won the low budget and “The Surrogate” the micro budget prizes while “Soul” claimed the animation award.

Big Budget – Comedy

“Cruella”

Mary Vernieu, Lucy Bevan, Bret Howe (Associate), Emily Brockmann (Associate), Olivia Grant (Associate)

“Don’t Look Up”

Francine Maisler, Kathy Driscoll-Mohler (Additional Casting), Carolyn Pickman (Location Casting), Matt Bouldry (Location Casting), Kyle Crand (Location Casting), Molly Rose (Associate)

“The French Dispatchh”

Douglas Aibel, Matthew Glasner (Associate)

“In the Heights”

Bernard Telsey, Tiffany Little Canfield, Kristian Charbonier (Associate)

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings”

Sarah Halley Finn, Amanda Mitchell (Location Casting), PoPing AuYeung (Location Casting), Molly Doyle (Associate)

Big Budget – Drama

“The House of Gucci”

Kate Rhodes-James

“King Richard”

Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman, Adam Richards (Associate), Scotty Anderson (Associate)

“The Power of the Dog”

Nikki Barrett, Carmen Cuba, Nina Gold, Martin Ware (Associate)

“tick, tick … BOOM!”

Debra Zane, Bernard Telsey, Kristian Charbonier AuYeung (Chinese Casting Consultant), Dylan Jury (Associate)

“West Side Story”

Cindy Tolan, Nicholas Petrovich (Associate)

Studio or Independent – Comedy

“Best Sellers”

Pam Dixon, Andrea Kenyon, Randi Wells

“The Tender Bar”

Rachel Tenner, Bess Fifer (Location Casting), Carolyn Pickman (Location Casting), Rick Messina (Associate)

“This Game’s Called Murder”

Meg Morman, Sunday Boling

“Zola”

Kim Taylor-Coleman

Studio or Independent – Drama

“Belfast”

Lucy Bevan, Emily Brockmann, Carla Stronge (Location Casting)

“CODA”

Deborah Aquila, Tricia Wood, Lisa Zagoria, Angela Peri (Location Casting), Lisa Lobel (Location Casting), Melissa Morris (Associate)

“The Lost Daughter”

Kahleen Crawford

“Passing”

Laura Rosenthal, Kimberly Ostroy

“The Hand of God”

Annamaria Sambucco

Low Budget – Comedy or Drama

“Blue Bayou”

Marisol Roncali, Chelsea Ellis Bloch, Matthew Morgan (Location Casting)

“The Humans”

Ellen Chenoweth, Susanne Scheel (Associate)

“The Novice”

Matthew Lessell, Nicole Hilliard-Forde

“Together Together”

Richard Hicks, Leslie Wasserman

Violet”

Orly Sitowitz, Stacey Pianko

“We Broke Up”

Amanda Lenker Doyle, Chrissy Fiorilli-Ellington

Micro Budget – Comedy or Drama

“Dramarama”

Meg Morman, Sunday Boling

“The Outside Story”

Stephanie Holbrook

“Shiva Baby”

Kate Geller

“The Subject”

Destiny Lilly

“Swan Song”

Eve Battaglia, Lina Todd, Angela Boehm (Location Casting)

Animation

“Encanto

Jamie Sparer Roberts, Grace C. Kim (Associate)

“Luca”

Kevin Reher, Natalie Lyon, Kate Hansen-Birnbaum (Associate)

“The Mitchells vs. the Machines:

Tamara Hunter

“Raya and the Last Dragon”

Jamie Sparer Roberts, Grace C. Kim (Associate)

“Vivo”

Tamara Hunter

