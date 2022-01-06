Cate Blanchett has 2 chances to break this SAG Awards record

The SAG Award for the year’s best film ensemble is still up in the air with Gold Derby’s Experts split five different ways as to which cast will win. Just getting the nomination will be an impressive achievement in such a crowded field, but Cate Blanchett has two chances to make it in, and if she does — whether it’s for “Don’t Look Up,” “Nightmare Alley,” or both — she’ll set a new record as the actor with the most cast nominations in history.

To date Blanchett has been nominated six times for the ensemble award: “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring” (2001), “The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers” (2002), “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” (2003), “The Aviator” (2004), “Babel” (2006), and “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” (2008). “Return of the King” was her only win in the category, and despite dominating the 2000s she hasn’t been in a nominated cast in the last 13 years.

Blanchett is tied with Brad Pitt and Russell Crowe for the most cast nominations. Pitt got in for “Babel” and “Benjamin Button” alongside Blanchett, as well as “Inglourious Basterds” (2009), “12 Years a Slave” (2013), “The Big Short” (2015), and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (2019); he won for “Basterds.” Crowe was nominated for “L.A. Confidential” (1997), “Gladiator” (2000), “A Beautiful Mind” (2001), “3:10 to Yuma” (2007), “American Gangster” (2007), and “Les Miserables” (2012); he didn’t win for any of them.

Blanchett could break that tie this year, and she’s helped by the fact that both of her films boast large all-star ensembles, which the Screen Actors Guild often loves. “Don’t Look Up” also features Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, and Meryl Streep, to name a few. While “Nightmare Alley” unites her with Bradley Cooper, Rooney Mara, Toni Collette, and Willem Dafoe. All of those actors have been nominated for SAG Awards in the past, and several have won. So we already know how much esteem those casts have within the industry.

Our combined predictions point to “Don’t Look Up” as Blanchett’s stronger bet for an ensemble nom: it ranks among the top five predicted nominees with 8/1 odds and some of our Top Users even betting on it to win. But “Nightmare Alley” is also in the top 10 with 42/1 odds, so don’t rule out the possibility of her getting in for both, which would make her the ultimate good luck charm at the SAG Awards. As if Hollywood needed any more good reasons to put Blanchett in movies.

