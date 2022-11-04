Cate Blanchett can tie this Golden Globe record with a win for ‘TÁR’

Does Lydia Tár also have a Golden Globe? Unclear. But Cate Blanchett can win one for “TÁR,” which would put her at the top of the class in the Best Drama Actress category.

Currently in first place in the odds, Blanchett is seeking a record-tying third drama actress Golden Globe, a distinction shared by three performers at the moment. Ingrid Bergman, Jane Fonda and Meryl Streep all have three wins in the category, and perhaps most notably, all three won two of them back to back. Bergman triumphed for “Gaslight” (1944), “The Bells of St. Mary’s (1945) and “Anastasia” (1956). Fonda nabbed all of hers in the ’70s for “Klute” (1971), “Julia” (1977) and “Coming Home” (1978). Streep has the longest gap between her victories, prevailing for “The French Lieutenant’s Woman” (1981) and “Sophie’s Choice” (1982) and then waiting 29 years for her next drama actress Globe for “The Iron Lady” (2011).

Blanchett would not have consecutive wins in her potential hat trick, sadly. A five-time nominee in the category, she previously won for her breakout performance in 1998’s “Elizabeth” and 2013’s “Blue Jasmine” (she also has a supporting Globe for 2007’s “I’m Not There”). Her turn as the titular character in “Blue Jasmine” was her most critically acclaimed — until “TÁR.” As world-renowned, EGOT-winning conductor/composer Lydia Tár, whose self-inflicted downfall is as swift as her hubris is excessive, Blanchett has received the best reviews of her career, with many likening her performance to that of Daniel Day-Lewis in “There Will Be Blood” (2007). She has already won the Volpi Cup and remains the Oscar frontrunner.

If Blanchett does win the Globe and punches her ticket into this elite club, that will certainly bode well for her Oscar chances in a loaded field. Bergman, Fonda and Streep translated two of their Globe wins into Best Actress Oscar gold: Bergman for “Gaslight” and “Anastasia”; Fonda for “Klute” and “Coming Home”; and Streep for “Sophie’s Choice” and “The Iron Lady.” Blanchett swept the season for “Blue Jasmine,” so she can continue this pattern with “TÁR.”

But while Blanchett remains the favorite, she will have to hold off very formidable competition, including two past Globe champs. Michelle Williams, who has two Globes for film and TV, is in second place for “The Fabelmans,” which opens in limited release on Nov. 11, so her buzz (outside of the consternation over her category switch to lead) definitely has not peaked yet. Viola Davis, who won her Globe for “Fences” (2016), is in third place for her against-type performance in “The Woman King,” followed by Danielle Deadwyler, for her moving turn as Mamie Till in “Till,” and a sight-unseen Naomi Ackie, who plays Whitney Houston in the upcoming “I Wanna Dance with Somebody.”

