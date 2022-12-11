Cate Blanchett (‘TAR’) could join Ingrid Bergman, Jane Fonda and Meryl Streep in Golden Globes record book

Between 1999 and 2014, Cate Blanchett collected three film acting Golden Globes, with her 2008 supporting win for “I’m Not There” having occurred between her dramatic lead victories for “Elizabeth” and “Blue Jasmine.” As the star of 2022’s “TÁR,” the five-time Best Film Drama Actress nominee is now in a comfortable position to earn her sixth bid and third win in the category, the latter of which would be a record-tying achievement. Based on Gold Derby’s odds, this outcome is more of an inevitability than a possibility.

Being named this year’s Best Film Drama Actress would make Blanchett the category’s fourth triple champion. Those already on this list are Ingrid Bergman (“Gaslight,” 1945; “The Bells of St. Mary’s,” 1946; “Anastasia,” 1957), Jane Fonda (“Klute,” 1972; “Julia,” 1978; “Coming Home,” 1979), and Meryl Streep (“The French Lieutenant’s Woman,” 1982; “Sophie’s Choice,” 1983; “The Iron Lady,” 2012). Blanchett would also be only the sixth woman to receive half a dozen nominations for this award, after Katharine Hepburn, Geraldine Page, Faye Dunaway, Streep, and Nicole Kidman.

Blanchett is already one of 14 women with at least three film acting Golden Globe wins to her name, with the first entrant on that general list being Bergman. She has since been followed chronologically by Rosalind Russell (1959), Fonda (1979), Julie Andrews (1983), Streep (1983), Shirley MacLaine (1984), Julia Roberts (2001), Sissy Spacek (2002), Kidman (2003), Renée Zellweger (2004), Blanchett (2014), Jennifer Lawrence (2016), Kate Winslet (2016), and Jodie Foster (2021).

Blanchett’s potential victory for “TÁR” would also make her only the fifth woman to achieve four film acting Golden Globe wins overall. Streep tops this list with seven trophies, while Russell ranks behind her as the only one with five. The remaining three who have collected four each are MacLaine, Zellweger, and Kidman. Russell and Andrews also share the distinction of being the only triple Best Comedy/Musical Actress winners in Golden Globes history.

At this point, Blanchett’s Golden Globes resume consists of 11 nominations across four categories. Her eight unsuccessful ones include three for her dramatic lead film roles in “Veronica Guerin” (2004), “Elizabeth: The Golden Age” (2008), and “Carol” (2016), two each for Best Film Comedy/Musical Actress (“Bandits,” 2002; “Where’d You Go, Bernadette,” 2020) and Best Film Supporting Actress (“The Aviator,” 2005; “Notes on a Scandal,” 2007), and one for her starring performance on the limited TV series “Mrs. America” (2021).

Gold Derby’s predictions further indicate that “TÁR” will be nominated for the Best Drama Film Golden Globe and has realistic shots at Best Director and Screenplay bids for Todd Field.

Nominations for the 80th Golden Globes will be revealed on Monday, December 12. The awards ceremony is set to air on NBC and stream on Peacock on Tuesday, January 10.

