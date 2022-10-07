Cate Blanchett (‘TAR’) on the ‘terrifying magnificence’ of her character, a conductor on the brink [WATCH]

“I’ve been so altered by Todd’s films, and it’s a rarity that he leaves home and goes and makes a movie, so you know it’s going to be a very considered event. He doesn’t put himself out there unless he has something to say, and I think that this film has so much to say,” remarked Cate Blanchett about what drew her to writer-director Todd Field‘s film “TAR,” about a classical conductor, Lydia Tar, who faces personal and professional crises while she and her orchestra rehearse for a concert. Blanchett, Field, and their team discussed the film with press and industry at the New York Film Festival on October 3. Watch their press conference above.

“I’d never read a screenplay like it,” Blanchett added. “It was like a musical score. It was so rhythmic, and every character had their own rhythm and intonation and dynamics, and I felt like there was kind of an aching, metaphysical tragedy at the center of it,” so much so that she wasn’t sure where to begin. A crucial part of her preparation was to dig deep into the music itself. “We had to be able to truly hold our own with the musicians who were asked to act. As actors we had to become as close as possible to musicians.”

Beyond just familiarizing herself with conducting, she turned the film’s central composition, Gustav Mahler‘s Fifth Symphony, “inside out” for a year. She listened to Mahler’s other work as well, plus the works of composers who inspired him and the works of composers he in turn inspired. It was only then “that I began to understand who she was and her terrifying magnificence. It was through the music.” “TAR” screened at NYFF on October 3 and October 4 in advance of its limited theatrical release on October 7. It goes wide on October 28.

