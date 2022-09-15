Cate Blanchett (‘Tar’) takes the lead in Oscar Experts’ predictions for Best Actress

Cate Blanchett (“Tár”) is the new Oscar front-runner for Best Actress. That’s according to the predictions of the Expert journalists we’ve surveyed from major media outlets thus far (scroll down to see our current predictions graph). Following an acclaimed premieres at the Venice and Telluride Film Festivals, she has taken the lead from spring favorite Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”).

Blanchett plays the title character in the film, a renowned composer and the first female conductor of a major German orchestra. As of this writing we have 14 Experts placing their bets here in our predictions center. Every single one of them is betting on her to be nominated, and seven of them are picking her to prevail: Thelma Adams (Gold Derby), Joyce Eng (Gold Derby), Susan King (Gold Derby), Michael Musto (Queerty), Christopher Rosen (Gold Derby), Anne Thompson (IndieWire), and Peter Travers (ABC).

The reviews for “Tár” out of Venice were overwhelmingly positive. It currently has a sky-high score of 92 on MetaCritic from 17 reviews that have been counted thus far. Over on Rotten Tomatoes it has a perfect 100% freshness rating after 31 reviews have been entered. Blanchett’s performance has been called “ferocious,” “exacting and enormous,” a “career peak,” and quite possibly her “signature role.”

And it’s from a director with a strong track record for his leading ladies. Though this is only the third feature film by Todd Field — and his first in 16 years — both of his previous efforts scored Best Actress nominations: for Sissy Spacek in “In the Bedroom” (2001) and Kate Winslet in “Little Children” (2006). It almost goes without saying that Blanchett has a mighty Oscars track record herself. She’s a seven-time nominee and a two-time winner (supporting for 2004’s “The Aviator,” lead for 2013’s “Blue Jasmine”). A third victory would put her in rarified air: Katharine Hepburn (whom she played in “The Aviator”), Meryl Streep, Frances McDormand, and Ingrid Bergman are the only women who have won three or more Oscars for acting. Will she be the fifth to join that exclusive club?

