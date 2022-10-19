Cate Blanchett sets sight on Screen Actors Guild Awards records with ‘TÁR’

It must be good to be Cate Blanchett. Not only is the Aussie actress effortlessly and enviously cool, but she elevates (and is often the best actor in) every project in which she appears (see: 2017’s superhero film “Thor: Ragnarok”). The same can be said about her turn as a successful conductor-composer accused of misconduct in Todd Field’s acclaimed new film “TÁR,” which Gold Derby’s own Joyce Eng has perfectly described as a “self-aware story of a woman who lacks self-awareness about her relationship with her own ego.”

Blanchett has received raves for her performance since the film’s world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival in September, and she could easily snag several awards this season. Currently, she sits in second place behind only Michelle Yeoh of “Everything Everywhere All at Once” in Gold Derby’s combined odds for lead actress at the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards. With 4/1 odds and two Editors and four Experts predicting her to triumph, she leads Michelle Williams (“The Fabelmans”), Viola Davis (“The Woman King”) and Danielle Deadwyler (“Till”).

Throughout her career, Blanchett has been nominated for lead actress at the SAG Awards four times: “Elizabeth” (1998), “Elizabeth: The Golden Age” (2007), “Blue Jasmine” (2013) and “Carol” (2015). She’s won just once, though, for her performance in the third film. However, if she triumphs again this year, she’ll be the fourth actress to win the award twice — a feat that was deemed impossible until five years ago, when Frances McDormand became the first woman to win matching bookends in the category. She triumphed for her turn as pregnant police Chief Marge Gunderson in Joel and Ethan Coen’s black comedy “Fargo” (1996) before snagging her second award more than two decades later for her portrayal of a grieving mother in the acclaimed but ultimately controversial film “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri” (2017). Renée Zellweger became the second woman to repeat when she won for her portrayal of Judy Garland in the biopic “Judy” (2019). Her first win came years earlier for her performance as Roxie Hart in the film adaptation of “Chicago” (2002). Finally, Viola Davis is the latest actress to win twice, having snagged the SAG Award for her work in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (2020) after previously winning for 2011’s “The Help.” Now that the train has left the station, it seemingly cannot be stopped, which could be very good news for Blanchett.

But there is a record that Blanchett would tie with another win, and it might actually be more impressive. She’d tie the overall individual female winner record with three SAG Awards in film. In addition to her actor statuette for “Blue Jasmine,” she was also the recipient of the supporting actress award for her turn in “The Aviator” (2004). Blanchett would again join Zellweger and Davis in the history books, as they took home the supporting actress prize for their turns in “Cold Mountain” (2003) and “Fences” (2016), respectively.

If voters no longer have any qualms about awarding actors who’ve already won the lead actress category, Blanchett certainly has a good chance of becoming the next two-time winner. While Lydia Tár is not the most “likable” character, that might not factor much into voting. She is fun to watch and Blanchett gives an engaging performance. But she’ll obviously need to overcome Yeoh, who is a longtime favorite and a strong contender in her own right. Elsewhere, Williams is a borderline lead in “The Fabelmans” and might not be too much of a threat — however, the movie itself is the current Best Picture Oscar favorite, so one never knows. Deadwyler is a new face to the awards circuit, but her performance and film could have emotional pull with SAG-AFTRA. Meanwhile, only a fool would ever truly count Davis out (see: all the awards above, plus one for ensemble and two more on the TV side).

Regardless of what happens come February, though, one cannot deny that Blanchett gives what is perhaps a career-best performance in “TÁR.” Of course, we could probably say that about each new performance she gives. So yes, it must be good to be Cate Blanchett.

