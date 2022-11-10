‘Causeway’: Next Oscar winner about a returning veteran?

Apple TV +’s “Causeway” revolves around a U.S. soldier (Jennifer Lawrence) who suffers a traumatic brain injury while surviving in Afghanistan. Returning home, Lawrence’s Lynsey has a difficult time recovering physically, mentally, and emotionally. She finds a kindred spirit when she meets James (Brian Tyree Henry) who lost his leg in a car crash and is fighting his own demons

The well-received “Causeway” (Henry is nominated for a Gotham Independent Film Award for outstanding supporting performance) is the latest in the movie genre exploring the problems veterans have once they return from the battlefield.

The best and most beloved of these films is 1946’s “The Best Years of Our Lives,” directed by William Wyler which won seven Oscars. The haunting drama looks at three World War II vets — all dealing with trauma and severe injuries — who return home to discover they and their families have forever changed.

Conversely John Huston’s 1946 documentary “Let There Be Light” was banned and not shown publicly until the 1980s because they government didn’t want audiences to see how what is now known as post-traumatic stress disorder affected soldiers. Huston later said: “I visited a number of Army hospitals during the research phase, and finally settled on Mason General Hospital on Long Island as the best place to make the picture. It was the biggest in the East, and the officers and doctors there were the most sympathetic and willing…. The hospital admitted two groups of 75 patients each week, and the goal was to restore these men physically, mentally and emotionally within six to eight weeks, to the point where they could be returned to civilian life in as good condition—or almost as good—as when they came into the Army…. I decided that the best way to make the film was to follow one group through from the day of their arrival until their discharge…. When the patients arrived, they were in various conditions of emotional distress. Some had tics; some were paralyzed; one in ten was psychotic. Most of them fell into the general designation of ‘anxiety neurosis.’…. “

Two classic films of the genre — 1945’s “Pride of the Marines” and 1951’s “Bright Victory” — feature World War II vets blinded in combat.

Albert Maltz, who two years later would become one of the Hollywood Ten, received an Oscar nomination for his “Pride of the Marines” screenplay. John Garfield stars as Al Schmid, who made headlines when he killed some 200 Japanese soldier during the Battle of Guadalcanal. Schmid had been blinded during the battle when he was hit by a grenade but kept on fighting relying on a fellow wounded soldier telling him where to point the gun. Returning home, he’s initially angry that he has loss his independence and believes his girlfriend (Eleanor Parker) will take pity on him. But Parker’s Ruth tells him his blindness hasn’t altered her feelings for him. A 1945 Time magazine article on Schmid reported he was happily living in his native Philadelphia with Ruth and their one-year-old son. He could make out bright colors and moving objects and spent his days listening to Bing Crosby records, fishing and typing letters to his friends. He died in 1982 at the age of 62.

The rarely seen “Bright Victory,” which thankfully has just been released on Blu-Ray from Kino Lorber, was a big hit with both critics and audiences. In fact, Arthur Kennedy received his only Best Actor Oscar nomination (he reaped four supporting actor bids) and won the New York Film Critics Circle award for his poignant performance as a soldier who is blinded during the war. Directed by Mark Robson and penned by producer Robert Buckner, “Bright Victory” managed to avoid sentimentality as we see Kennedy’s Larry rehabilitate at the Valley Forge General Hospital in Pennsylvania-many of the scenes were shot there. Robson also hired many blind veterans as both extras and advisors.

And there was a “Method” to Kennedy’s superb performance. He wore black contact lenses to obscure his vision. Larry finds tough love and love with Judy (Peggy Dow) while at the hospital and refuses to allow him to feel sorry for himself. But he begins to wallow in self-pity when he returns home. His fiancée (Julie Adams) and her wealthy parents can’t fathom a life with him in their family. The film also explores racism when the Southern Larry befriends Joe (James Edwards) whom he doesn’t know is black.

The New York Times wrote: “Mr. Buckner and Mr. Robson have done a superior job of showing a most real and human picture of the ordeals and compensations which blindness brings,” adding “they have even got into their drama a bit of social philosophy by having their blind hero discover the inconsequence of the color of a true friend. Mr. Kennedy’s excellent performance, shrewd and perceptive, as we say, is the visual and personalized symbol around which the whole film revolves.”

During the pre-Code era, Hollywood didn’t shy away from the traumas endured by World War I vets. Even in the fun, naughty 1933’s “Gold Diggers of 1933″ (Ginger Rogers sings ‘We’re in the Money” in Pig Latin) there’s “Remember My Forgotten Man.” The heartbreaking number sung by Joan Blondell and staged by Busby Berkeley is a lament about the plight of the World War I vets who have been neglected especially during the Depression.

The same year, World War I vet William A. Wellman, who directed the first Best Picture winner, the high flying 1927 “Wings,” returns to the first global conflict in the gritty “Heroes for Sale,” starring Richard Barthelmess as a U.S. soldier who is severely wounded in combat-another soldier takes credit for his act of heroism-who is taken prisoner by the Germans. He is given morphine to ease the pain from his wounds only to return home a morphine addict.