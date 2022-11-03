‘Causeway’ trailer: Jennifer Lawrence and Brian Tyree Henry generate awards buzz in new Apple drama

Following a well-received debut at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival and a small limited theatrical release last week, Apple will premiere the new Jennifer Lawrence and Brian Tyree Henry drama “Causeway” on its streaming service this Friday.

Here’s the logline for the intimate character study, which has generated awards buzz for both Lawrence in the Best Actress category and Henry for Best Supporting Actor.

Directed by Lila Neugebauer, “Causeway” stars Academy Award-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence as ‘Lynsey,’ a military engineer who has returned to the States from Afghanistan with a debilitating brain injury after an IED explosion.

It’s a painful and slow recovery as she relearns to walk and re-trains her memory, aided by a chatty but tender caretaker (Jayne Houdyshell). But when she returns home to New Orleans she has to face memories even more aching and formative than those she had in service: a reckoning with her childhood.

Staying with her mother (Linda Emond), with whom she shares a tense relationship, all Lynsey wants to do is return to her work as an engineer. Her doctor (Stephen McKinley Henderson) is wary, and so in the meantime, she gets a job cleaning pools. When her truck breaks down she meets James Aucoin (Brian Tyree Henry), who works at the auto repair shop and offers her a ride home. Slowly they start to rely on each other for company and solace. James, it turns out, is also suppressing his own past trauma.

These two damaged souls’ budding friendship forms the center and the heart of Neugebauer’s debut feature—a quiet but devastating, and ultimately uplifting, story about coming to terms and moving forward.

Lawrence is a four-time Oscar nominee, previously receiving nominations for “Winter’s Bone,” “Silver Linings Playbook,” “American Hustle,” and “Joy.” She won Best Actress for her performance in “Silver Linings Playbook.”

“Causeway” streams this Friday on Apple.

PREDICTthe 2023 Oscar nominees through January 24

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions