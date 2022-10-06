Jennifer Lawrence returns to her dramatic roots with ‘Causeway’: Watch the first trailer

Jennifer Lawrence broke onto the scene as one of the youngest Best Actress nominees ever with “Winter’s Bone” and, just a short time later, became the second-youngest woman to ever win Best Actress thanks to “Silver Linings Playbook.” But despite subsequent Oscar nominations for “American Hustle” and “Joy” and a well-received turn in 2017’s “mother!” Lawrence has spent the last five years keeping a lower profile and starring in either forgettable action pictures like “Red Sparrow” or last year’s ensemble comedy “Don’t Look Up.”

But this year, Lawrence returns to her dramatic roots with “Causeway,” a low-key two-hander with Brian Tyree Henry that premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last month to strong reviews for Lawrence and Henry. On Thursday, Apple Original Films and A24 dropped a short trailer for the November release – a moody clip that shows how Lawrence’s character is in the midst of an emotional crisis, screaming in her car, and slowly cleaning swimming pools for a living.

But since the movie has already, however, we know more details than the teaser provides: Lawrence is playing a returning vet from Afghanistan, following a brain injury. Henry is the local man she befriends in her hometown of New Orleans. Both Lawrence and Henry were praised for their performances and could factor into the awards race this year, especially if Apple – winner of Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Supporting Actor last year for “CODA” – is able to keep up its momentum as a major Oscar player.

The film was directed by Lila Neugebauer, known mostly for New York theater (including directing Elaine May’s Tony-winning turn in “The Waverly Gallery”) and episodes of “Maid” and “The Sex Lives of College Girls.” The screenwriting team is Luke Goebel, Elizabeth Sanders, and the much-discussed novelist Ottessa Moshfegh, making her first entry into Hollywood.

“Causeway” is out in theaters and on Apple starting November 4.

