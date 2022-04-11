Cecily Strong could pull off double Emmy nominations for ‘SNL’ and ‘Schmigadoon!’

“Saturday Night Live” cast member Cecily Strong proves she can carry her own show in the Apple TV Plus musical comedy series “Schmigadoon!” The Emmy-nominated actress stars as Melissa, an OBGYN who goes on a retreat with her boyfriend (Keegan-Michael Key) to mend their relationship and inadvertently find themselves in the magical town of Schmigadoon, which seems to be stuck in a dated musical from Hollywood’s Golden Age. Strong not only brings her comic charms to the series but also shows off her singing and dancing skills, which may help launch her into this year’s Emmy conversation. Can she pull off double bids for “SNL” (Best Comedy Supporting Actress) and “Schmigadoon” (Best Comedy Actress)?

With Strong earning two consecutive Emmy nominations for “SNL” over the last two years, it stands to reason that she’s in the hunt for another one this year. If she lands that and an addition bid for “Schmigadoon,” she would be following in the footsteps of two of her “SNL” castmates, Aidy Bryant and Kenan Thompson. Both actors earned mentions for the late-night sketch series on top of bids for their own shows in the lead categories — “Shrill” and “Kenan,” respectively.

In “Schmigadoon,” it is revealed that Melissa and her boyfriend are not able to leave the town unless they find true love, and with the two of them in a rocky place, they each romance some of the townsfolk. Strong fulfills the role of the classic rom-com leading lady as she goes on the path of self-discovery, involving herself with the local bad-boy (Aaron Tveit) and the town doctor (Jaime Camil). While not at the level of the many Broadway performers who populate the cast, her unbridled enthusiasm (mixed with a hint of sarcasm) as she performs her own song and dance numbers is a joy to watch.

More viewers may be checking out “Schmigadoon” due to the presence of newly minted Oscar winner Ariana DeBose, who plays the town’s schoolmarm. It may also help the show to be on Apple TV+, the home of “Ted Lasso,” last year’s Emmy winner for Best Comedy Series, and “CODA” the recent Oscar winner for Best Picture. With increased visibility, the profile of “Schmigadoon” will likely be raised, which may help vault Strong into the Emmy race for Best Comedy Actress.

Strong is considered an outside Emmy contender for “Schmigadoon” at the moment, but has a much better shot of getting in for “SNL.” Some of her popular characters from the current 47th season of “Saturday Night Live” include Judge Jeanine Pirro, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, Sen. Marsha Blackburn, and Goober the Clown, a very personal Weekend Update segment about her decision to get an abortion when she was younger.

