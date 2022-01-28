‘Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl’ hourlong primetime special to air on NBC

As the world continues to mourn the loss of beloved TV icon Betty White, stars will pay tribute to the trailblazing legend in a new NBC special called “Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl.” The hourlong primetime special is executive produced by Brad Lachman and Bill Bracken and will commemorate the life and legacy of the Emmy-winning actress who died on New Year’s Eve at the age of 99. The special will air on January 31 at 10 p.m. ET/PT and will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

SEE Betty White dead at age 99; listen to our fun chat from 2011 discussing ‘Hot in Cleveland,’ ‘The Golden Girls,’ ‘The Mary Tyler Moore Show’ and Emmys

Friends and stars will share their own memories of America’s comedy sweetheart throughout the special. The famous faces include President Joe Biden, Drew Barrymore, Valerie Bertinelli, Cher, Bryan Cranston, Ted Danson, Ellen DeGeneres, Jimmy Fallon, Tina Fey, Ana Gasteyer, Goldie Hawn, Vicki Lawrence, Jane Leeves, Jay Leno, Anthony Mackie, Wendie Malick, Joel McHale, Tracy Morgan, Jean Smart and Mary Steenburgen. In a press release, NBC stated, “the hour will include clips that best capture White’s irreverent tone, spirit and impeccable comedic timing that are a hallmark to her decades-long career.”

Throughout her career White won five Primetime Emmys for performances on “Mary Tyler Moore,” “The Golden Girls,” “The John Larroquette Show” and “Saturday Night Live.” In addition to her 2015 Lifetime Achievement Award, she also took home one Daytime Emmy for hosting “Just Men!” White won two SAG Awards for “Hot in Cleveland” and was the recipient of their Lifetime Achievement Award in 2010. In 2012, she won a Grammy for Best Spoken Word Album for “If You Ask Me (And of Course You Won’t).”

NBC states, “White was an Emmy, Grammy and SAG Award winner as well as being a tireless advocate for animals. With breakout performances in ‘Mary Tyler Moore’ and ‘The Golden Girls,’ she starred in two of the most popular comedies of all time and had hundreds of TV credits.” “Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl” is a Brad Lachman Production.

SEE Betty White: Her favorite Emmy victory will surprise you

We have enjoyed providing lots of articles and photo galleries about White’s career over the years. You can tour our photo gallery ranking the best episodes of “The Golden Girls” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.” Here is a gallery celebrating all of the SAG life achievement award recipients since the first televised ceremony in 1995. Enjoy our gallery ranking the greatest female TV stars of all time and our other gallery ranking the best “Saturday Night Live” guest hosts.