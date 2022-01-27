‘Celebrity Big Brother 3’ cast revealed: Here are the 11 stars moving in

“Celebrity Big Brother 3” has finally unveiled its new cast, which includes a boy bander, an Olympic medalist, an NBA champ, an ’80s TV icon and an OG “Queer Eye” star.

The cast was revealed Wednesday in a promo during “The Amazing Race 33.” The 11 houseguests are “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Cynthia Bailey, “Diff’rent Strokes” star Todd Bridges, singer and dancer Todrick Hall, “Saturday Night Live” alum Chris Kattan, ‘N Sync member Chris Kirkpatrick, “Queer Eye” star Carson Kressley, former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp, model and reality star Shanna Moakler, Olympic bronze medalist figure skater Mirai Nagasu, two-time NBA champ Lamar Odom and UFC fighter Meisha Tate. If you watch “Dancing with the Stars,” you’ll clock several alums in this group. Meet the cast in the gallery above or click here.

What do these 11 celebs have in common? They are all moving into the @CBSBigBrother house! 🏠 Roll out the red carpet for the season premiere of #BBCeleb, February 2 on CBS. pic.twitter.com/025rRcWLq8 — CBS (@CBS) January 27, 2022

Season 3 premieres Wednesday, Feb. 2 at 8/7c and will wrap up on Wednesday, Feb. 23. It will air 15 episodes across multiple nights a week during that timeframe. Click here to see all the the airdates and times for the season.

“Celebrity Big Brother,” once again hosted by Julie Chen Moonves, took a two-year hiatus after airing in 2018 and 2019. Season 1 was ordered as counterprogramming to the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, where, ironically, Nagasu made history as the first American woman to land the triple axel at the Olympics and won the bronze in the team event. Season 3 will serve as counterprogramming to the Beijing Winter Olympics, which start on Feb. 4.

Marissa Jaret Winokur won Season 1 and Tamar Braxton won Season 2, becoming the first Black winner of the American “Big Brother” franchise.

