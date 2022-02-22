‘Celebrity Big Brother 3’ double eviction recap: Final 3 emerge after 2 players go home [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Monday night on “Celebrity Big Brother” was the first (and only) double eviction episode of Season 3. That meant two people left the house and had one-on-one conversations with Julie Chen Moonves throughout the evening. The proceedings started with the Final 5 competing for the Power of Veto. Head of Household Todrick Hall had just put Lamar Odom and Todd Bridges on the chopping block, so the pressure was on both of them (and potential replacement nominee Cynthia Bailey) to win the competition and save themselves. Then, after the first eviction, there was an HOH comp, a second Veto challenge, and another live eviction. So emerged as the Final 3 by the end of the night?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Celebrity Big Brother” recap of Season 3, Episode 14 to find out what happened Monday, February 21 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite “CBB” houseguests on CBS’s reality TV show, who annoys you the most and who you think will ultimately join the “Big Brother” winners list.

Keep refreshing/reloading this “Big Brother” live blog for the most recent updates.

9:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘Celebrity Big Brother 3’!” In Sunday’s episode, the house reacted to losing fan-fave contestant Carson Kressley. Todd, Lamar and Cynthia made a plan to win HOH and nominate the power duo of Todrick and Miesha, but that got thwarted when Todrick won his first Head of Household comp of the season. In a memorable nominations ceremony, Todrick declared his noms while acting as an over-the-top, fabulous persona named Sarah Mony (get it?). Which two players will go home in tonight’s double eviction? Let’s go!

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘Big Brother’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the eviction episode airs live on CBS. You’ll compete to win a $100 Amazon gift card and a spot on our “CBB3” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.