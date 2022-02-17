‘Celebrity Big Brother 3’ episode 10 recap: Who won HOH on February 16? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Another week meant another Head of Household competition inside the “Celebrity Big Brother” house. With Shanna Moakler being evicted on Monday night, only six people remained in the game. Outgoing HOH Carson Kressley was not eligible to compete in this week’s comp, so it was a battle between the other five: Cynthia Bailey, Miesha Tate, Todrick Hall, Todd Bridges and Lamar Odom. So who won the ultimate power, and which two houseguests did they nominate for eviction?

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘Celebrity Big Brother 3’!” In the ninth episode, Todrick and Miesha’s Hail Mary plan to survive by throwing Shanna under the bus inexplicably worked. Carson and Cynthia ended up not trusting Shanna anymore, so they were happy to put her up as a replacement nominee and vote her out. On her way to visit with Julie Chen Moonves, Shanna yelled at Todrick how she was going to get the jury to vote against him — ooo, drama! Let’s see how tonight’s episode plays out.

8:03 p.m. – Shanna’s eviction heated a fire under Todrick’s butt, but even her former allies Cynthia and Carson were glad to see her go — the group remaining in the house all felt like her attitude on the way out was out of line and confirms how “shady” she had been. Lamar wasn’t as happy, telling Todd that he wants to win HOH now because he wanted to evict Miesha more than anything. He told the other houseguests that he didn’t have any beef with her and that he tried to talk Todd into voting Miesha out with him.

8:06 p.m. – Ahead of the eviction, Miesha and Todrick solidified their deal with Carson and Cynthia that the four of them would not go after each other for one week if any of them were crowned the new HOH. Because Carson couldn’t compete, Miesha, Todrick and Cynthia still outnumbered Todd and Lamar in the comp. For the comp, the players were told 3/4 ingredients in a special cocktail and had to guess the mysterious fourth based on a taste test. After self-anointing himself a challenge threat, Todrick was desperate to win this comp to add to his resume, but Todd was just as hungry, Lamar wanted the chance to take out Miesha, and Cynthia was determined to save herself and Carson, so they all went into it with a reason to win.

8:15 p.m. – For the first drink, the players had to guess that ginger beer was the missing ingredient in a drink of raspberry, sauerkraut, and lemongrass. Todd got it right. For the second drink, they had to guess that BBQ sauce was the missing ingredient in a drink of root beer, clam juice, onion and chili oil. Todd and Miesha got it right. For the third drink, they had to guess that rosemary was the missing ingredient in a drink of lime, pinto bean, spinach and anchovies. Todd and Lamar got it right. For the fourth drink, they had to guess that chocolate was the missing ingredient in a drink of grapefruit, potato, oat milk, sage and vegan fish sauce. Todd and Cynthia got it right.

8:25 p.m. – For the fifth drink, they had to guess that garlic was the missing ingredient with a drink of tomato, raspberry, black licorice and bologna. Todrick refused to even taste it, and everyone else got it right. With five out of five correct, Todd was unbeatable and became the new HOH. The result was a disaster for Cynthia and Carson, who don’t have any working relationship with him, but a blessing in disguise for Miesha who saw an opportunity to get Carson targeted while still honoring the deal she made to not nominate him. As the winner, Todd also had to choose two players to be the mascots of his new signature drink which everyone assumed would mean they have to wear costumes.

8:35 p.m. – With Todd wining HOH, Todrick was ready to cash in on the favor he paid him for taking him off the block when he had the Veto. He and Miesha discussed asking Todd to honor that and to go after Carson this week instead of putting Todrick up at all. When Miesha finally spoke to Todd, he said that he’ll be putting Carson up against a “decoy.” Then he said “we can get her out later” when bringing up Cynthia as a potential decoy.

8:38 p.m. – Because of Todd’s decision make them mascots, Lamar and Todrick were attached to each other while wearing a mojito and lime costume for 24 hours. Lamar was not happy about it, but it couldn’t have been enjoyable for either of them to sleep, eat, go to the bathroom, or hang out near each other for all that time. Lamar’s bodily functions did not make it any easier on Todrick.

8:42 p.m. – Todd had the idea of not putting Cynthia up on the block as a way of getting on her good side and because he believed Carson wouldn’t be compelled to save himself if he believed Cynthia would be his replacement. The idea wasn’t good news for Todrick, who thought for the first time that Todd must be doing this to gain Cynthia as a potential jury vote.

8:49 p.m. – Miesha was much more receptive to Todd’s plan of not putting Cynthia up. Miesha suggested he go tell Carson preemptively that if he removes himself from the clock that Cynthia will replace him. Todd did just that, and Carson was expecting it and acknowledged with Todd that Cynthia would be the obvious replacement if he came down. Todd then went and told Cynthia that she’s safe, much to her surprise considering their past arguments. Later, Cynthia and Carson conferred that the best case scenario would be for Cynthia to win the Veto so she could take Carson down and not be eligible to go up herself. That gave them an opportunity of forcing Todd to send someone else home this week instead.

8:56 p.m. – At the nomination ceremony, Todd followed through with his plan and named Carson and Lamar as his two nominees. He told Carson that he’s “really good at playing the games” and that this is his chance to take him out. He told Lamar that it’s the fourth quarter and he could end up winning the game at the last minute. The fact that Cynthia didn’t go up is about all she and Carson could have hoped for so they were both relieved.

