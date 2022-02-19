‘Celebrity Big Brother 3’ episode 11 recap: Was Carson or Lamar (or someone else) evicted? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Heading into the fifth live episode of “Celebrity Big Brother,” new Head of Household Todd Bridges had just nominated Carson Kressley (his true target) and Lamar Odom (just a pawn) for eviction. But with the Veto competition still on the line, Carson and Cynthia Bailey knew that if Cynthia won, she could remove Carson from the block, thereby forcing Todd to put up one member of the power couple — Miesha Tate and Todrick Hall — as a replacement nominee. So did the Veto get played? And who ended up being evicted from the house and chatting with Julie Chen Moonves?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Celebrity Big Brother” recap of Season 3, Episode 11 to find out what happened Friday, February 18 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite “CBB” houseguests on CBS’s reality TV show, who annoys you the most and who you think will ultimately join the “Big Brother” winners list.

8:06 p.m. – After the nominations, Lamar was looking to win the Veto to take himself off the block, while Carson was more interested in Cynthia winning so that she could pull him down and be ineligible as his replacement. That move would save them both and force Todd to nominate one of his closest allies.

