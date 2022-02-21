‘Celebrity Big Brother 3’ episode 12 recap: Who won HOH on February 20? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Following the eviction of Carson Kressley, we’re down to the Final 5 houseguests on “Celebrity Big Brother.” Outgoing HOH Todd Bridges was not eligible to compete for power in the February 20 episode, which meant either Lamar Odom, Cynthia Bailey, Miesha Tate and Todrick Hall wound up prevailing in the Head of Household competition. So who won HOH and which two houseguests did they nominate for eviction?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Celebrity Big Brother” recap of Season 3, Episode 12 to find out what happened Sunday, February 20 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite “CBB” houseguests on CBS’s reality TV show, who annoys you the most and who you think will ultimately join the “Big Brother” winners list.

Keep refreshing/reloading this “Big Brother” live blog for the most recent updates.

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘Celebrity Big Brother 3’!” In the 11th episode, Carson and Cynthia’s plan for Cynthia to win the Veto and take Carson off the block was thwarted when Miesha pulled out a victory. She decided not to use the Veto, keeping Todd’s nominations the same. Carson and Cynthia then tried to get Todrick to vote for Carson to stay, but Todrick didn’t want to upset his ride-or-die Miesha. Without Todrick’s vote, Carson’s fate was sealed and he exited the house for a one-on-one conversation with Julie Chen Moonves. Who will rise to power tonight? Let’s go!

