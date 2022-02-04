‘Celebrity Big Brother 3’ episode 2 recap: Gala gift box brings a blessing … and a curse [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

“Celebrity Big Brother” returned this week to CBS after a three-year hiatus and immediately kicked things off with the first Head of Household competition of the season. UFC mixed martial artist Miesha Tate won the Met Gala-inspired endurance competition, which now gives her the power to nominate two celebs for eviction. The only problem? There is also a gala gift box in the mix that has the potential to mess up Miesha’s HOH reign. “That gift will be a blessing to one … and a curse to another,” teased host Julie Chen Moonves.

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Celebrity Big Brother” recap of Season 3, Episode 2 to find out what happened Thursday, February 3 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite “CBB” houseguests on CBS’s reality TV show, who annoys you the most and who you think will ultimately join the “Big Brother” winners list.

Keep refreshing/reloading this “Big Brother 23” live blog for the most recent updates.

9:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘Celebrity Big Brother 3’!” In the first episode, the 11 new houseguests entered the game one at a time and immediately sussed out their new digs. A “gays and girls” alliance formed between Carson Kressley, Todrick Hall, Cynthia Bailey and Shanna Moakler. Meanwhile, “BB” superfan Chris Kirkpatrick pretended not to know anything about the game and Chris Kattan had trouble remembering his fellow players’ names. In the HOH comp, Miesha promised Todrick safety but refused to do the same for Teddi Mellencamp, who dropped out of the challenge anyway. Who will Miesha nominate for eviction? Let’s go!

