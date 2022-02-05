‘Celebrity Big Brother 3’ episode 3 recap: Was Mirai Nagasu or Carson Kressley (or someone else) evicted? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Heading into the first live eviction episode of “Celebrity Big Brother 3,” Head of Household Miesha Tate had just nominated Mirai Nagasu (her true target) and Carson Kressley (just a pawn). But with a Veto competition still to take place, and the gala gift box threatening to “curse” someone, there was no telling who might actually be going home at the end of the two-hour episode. So who ended up having a one-on-one conversation with Julie Chen Moonves?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Celebrity Big Brother” recap of Season 3, Episode 3 to find out what happened Friday, February 4 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite “CBB” houseguests on CBS’s reality TV show, who annoys you the most and who you think will ultimately join the “Big Brother” winners list.

Keep refreshing/reloading this “Big Brother” live blog for the most recent updates.

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘Celebrity Big Brother 3’!” In the second episode, many different alliances formed, and all of them seemed to include Todrick Hall. His “gays and girls” alliance with Carson, Cynthia Bailey and Shanna Moakler soon added Mirai and Teddi Mellencamp to the mix. And his separate deals with both Chris Kirkpatrick and Miesha inexplicably turned into a three-person alliance. The gala gift box blessed Cynthia with safety for the week, and then Miesha nominated Mirai and Carson for eviction. But there’s still a lot that can happen between now and the impending eviction, so let’s get to it!

8:06 p.m. – Post-ceremony, Miesha reiterated in a confessional that Mirai is her current target and that Carson is indeed just a pawn. Even with a promise of safety, Carson was determined to save himself with the Power of Veto just in case. Mirai’s reaction was less internalized and her quick awkward behavior caused the rest of the house to rally around her with offers of support. In the storage room, Miesha confirmed for Cynthia and Todrick that Mirai is her target, but Cynthia didn’t want to hear “too much information” and so she left. Todrick was pleased with how much trust was forming between Miesha and him and declared that she was quickly becoming his “number one.” Later in the day they expressed to each other how much they like working together and settled into what sounded like a formal final two deal.

8:11 p.m. – No one was more supportive to Mirai than Chris Kattan, who was there to hug her through the tears that came with the pressure of letting down her community if she went home first. In the pink bedroom, Carson wondered openly in front of Todrick whether it’s possible that Miesha knows about the Formation alliance. Teddi said, “Yes,” because otherwise why would two of them have gone on the block. Little did they know that Todrick was a large part of why that happened. Later, Teddi and Carson questioned who the leak might be, but Carson shot down the idea that it might be Todrick. They instead speculated that it could be Mirai considering she’s the one that told Teddi about Miesha’s plan to back door her.

8:22 p.m. – One of the interesting parts of CBB is the likelihood that the celebs have prior history with one another. Shanna disclosed her past experience with Lamar Odom to Carson and Kirkpatrick, afraid that it might be an awkward conversation with Lamar if it comes up. During an interview she did with Wendy Williams, she referred to Khloé Kardasian, Lamar’s fiancé at the time, as a “donkey.” Obviously when she saw him in the CBB house with her she was concerned that he might hold that against her as a grudge.

8:25 p.m. – During POV player selection, Miesha drew Cynthia’s button, Caron drew Lamar’s button and Mirai got “houseguest’s choice.” She picked Todrick to be the sixth player, thinking he’d save her if he wins. Later in the day, Todrick asked Miesha if he should try to win. They agreed that he should and that if Carson comes down then she’ll put Kattan up. Todrick countered that because Carson is so likable it makes him dangerous. Though he wasn’t angling to get Carson out, he wanted to plant the seed that eventually they should get him out.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘Big Brother’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the eviction episode airs live on CBS. You’ll compete to win a $100 Amazon gift card and a spot on our “CBB3” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.