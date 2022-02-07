‘Celebrity Big Brother 3’ episode 4 recap: Who became second HOH of the season and who was nominated for eviction? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Heading into the first live eviction episode of “Celebrity Big Brother 3,” Head of Household Miesha Tate had nominated Mirai Nagasu (her true target) and Carson Kressley (just a pawn). But things quickly change within the ‘BB’ house and it wasn’t long before Todrick Hall got in Miesha’s ear and convinced the MMA fighter that Carson was the real threat to win this game. With the crosshairs now on Carson (unbeknownst to him), the “Queer Eye” O.G. dominated the Veto competition and took himself off the block. Miesha had no choice but to replace Carson with Teddi Mellencamp, who she had guaranteed safety earlier in the week.

Host Julie Chen Moonves had a surprise up her sleeve at the live eviction ceremony. Cynthia Bailey was asked to come to the front of the living room and change the logo of her MON WON hat upside down, to read NOM NOW. The houseguests then passed the hat around, knowing the last person to receive the designer accessory would immediately go on the block and be forced to choose who they replace. Todd Bridges fell victim to the MON WON curse and chose to replace Mirai on the block. With Todd and Teddi as the nominees, Teddi was evicted by a vote of 5-3.

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Celebrity Big Brother” recap of Season 3, Episode 4 to find out what happened Sunday, February 6 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite “CBB” houseguests on CBS’s reality TV show, who annoys you the most and who you think will ultimately join the “Big Brother” winners list.

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘Celebrity Big Brother 3’!” In the third episode, the “Formation” alliance came crashing down as Todrick Hall formed a final two deal with Miesha Tate and turned on his “Drag Race” pal Carson Kressley. With lines drawn in the sand, Carson pulled himself off the block by winning the Veto, forcing Miesha and Todrick to focus on Carson’s closest ally in the game, Teddi Mellencamp. Not even a surprise twist from Julie that forced Todd Bridges onto the block in place of Mirai could save Teddi, who became the first player voted out of the house. Which celebrity will win tonight’s HOH competition? And which two houseguests will they nominate for eviction?

8:10 p.m. – Mirai is excited she survived eviction night and Chris Kattan is a bit shaken up. He ultimately decided that Todd would go on the block and now he’s got an enemy. Carson is hell-bent on targeting Miesha and seems oblivious to the fact that Todrick was really calling all of Miesha’s shots. Now Carson and Cynthia feel like the entire house is against them. Shanna Moakler is concerned that Cynthia is upset with her, but she earned trust points with Chris Kirkpatrick and Miesha. Meanwhile, Todrick is trying to explain himself to Cynthia and promises her safety if he wins HOH. Too late, the trust is broken. Todrick, you’re playing a little too hard a little too fast!

