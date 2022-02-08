‘Celebrity Big Brother 3’ episode 5 recap: Was Chris Kattan or Mirai Nagasu (or someone else) evicted? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Heading into the second live eviction episode of “Celebrity Big Brother 3,” Head of Household Chris Kirkpatrick had just nominated Chris Kattan and Mirai Nagasu. Kattan was a non-threatening pawn while Mirai (for the second week in a row) was the true target. But with the Veto competition still to be played, there was a chance that one of the two block-mates would be replaced by someone else. So who ended up having a one-on-one conversation with Julie Chen Moonves at the end of the night?

Below, read our minute-by-minute "Celebrity Big Brother" recap of Season 3, Episode 5 to find out what happened Monday, February 7 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT.

9:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘Celebrity Big Brother 3’!” In the fourth episode, Kirkpatrick won the “Rotten Potatoes” competition and became the second HOH of the winter. While outgoing Head of Household Miesha Tate and her ride-or-die Todrick Hall both wanted Kirkpatrick to target Carson Kressley and Cynthia Bailey, he was friendly with that couple and didn’t see them as a threat. Instead, the new HOH went his own way and nominated Kattan and Mirai. Who will be going home tonight?

9:04 p.m. – Post-noms, Kirkpatrick was still concerned that his target Mirai might be able to get in Miesha’s ear to save her from eviction. Miesha was convinced that she could still get Carson on the block and out of the house with the Power of Veto falling in the right hands. Last week we saw Mirai lose her cool with the stress of being on the block, but this week Kattan was set on keeping his cool and not strategizing too hard.

9:07 p.m. – Kirkpatrick and Shanna Moakler knew they were walking a fine line this week between two competing alliances. On one side they had Miesha and Todrick with Mirai “as a little minion” and their targets Carson and Cynthia on the other side. Anticipating that Miesha might play in POV and win, Kirkpatrick told Shanna, Carson and Cynthia that she’d have “hell to pay” if she took Mirai off. While doing spa masks in the HOH, Kirkpatrick and Shanna spied on Miesha, Todrick and Mirai spending time together and conferred about their need to get Mirai out to take a member away from Miesha’s army.

9:17 p.m. – Once again, Kirkpatrick had to explain to Miesha and Todrick that their goal of getting Carson out is not necessarily his goal. They insisted that Carson is a challenge threat and Mirai is someone in the house that is going to target Carson not him. The problem is that Miesha and Todrick kept saying that Carson is a threat to their game, but they weren’t listening to Kirkpatrick say that he’s not a threat to his game. Later, he and Shanna considered that if Mirai comes down then he might have to consider putting up Miesha or Todrick in her place.

9:24 p.m. – In the live Veto comp were Todrick, Shanna and Cynthia along with Kirkpatrick and the two nominees. For the comp they were shown large group fan images holding up signs where only one says “Marry Me” and they had to answer in which section of the image it was in. In the first image, everyone but Kirkpatrick got it correct. Kirkpatrick also got the second image incorrect while everyone else got it right. After the third image, Mirai, Todrick and Cynthia pulled ahead by remaining three for three. Cynthia got the fourth one wrong, so Mirai and Todrick pulled further ahead. Todrick and Mirai got the fifth image wrong, but Shanna got it right so she caught up to them with four correct. Everyone but Kattan got the sixth one correct so the leaders kept their spot. For the last image, Todrick and Shanna both got it right, but Mirai got it wrong so it was a two-way tie. For the tie-breaking question Julie asked, “How long was it in hours from when the Mon Won hat was revealed to the moment Todd went on the block?” Shanna answered 72 and Todrick answered 180. The correct answer was 175, meaning Todrick went over and Shanna won the POV!

9:39 p.m. – With the power now in her hands, Shanna had the decision to remove either Mirai or Kattan from the block, or leave noms the same. By no surprise to anyone, she chose to not use the POV and left both Mirai and Kattan to be voted on by the house.

9:45 p.m. – Kattan seemed unprepared to plea to stay, but he quickly acknowledged that he is not convinced he wants to play and thinks that he should “move on” and Mirai should stay. Mirai followed that up by actually asking to remain in the house, stressing the importance of being in the house so that people who look like her can see themselves on television.

9:47 p.m. – The votes in the diary room came out like this: Cynthia for Mirai, Miesha for Mirai, Carson for Mirai, Lamar for Mirai, Todrick for Mirai, Todd for Mirai, and Shanna for Mirai. The unanimous vote of 7-0 meant that Mirai would be leaving.

