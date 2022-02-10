‘Celebrity Big Brother 3’ episode 6 recap: Who won HOH after Mirai’s goodbye? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

After being on the chopping block two weeks in a row, Olympic figure skater Mirai Nagasu said goodbye during the last live eviction episode. The house voted unanimously to send her packing over co-nominee Chris Kattan, who shockingly asked his fellow players to vote him out (they didn’t). With only nine people left in the game, who won the third HOH competition of Season 3 on Wednesday night, and whom did they nominate for eviction?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Celebrity Big Brother” recap of Season 3, Episode 6 to find out what happened Wednesday, February 9 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite “CBB” houseguests on CBS’s reality TV show, who annoys you the most and who you think will ultimately join the “Big Brother” winners list.

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘Celebrity Big Brother 3’!” In the fifth episode, Head of Household Chris Kirkpatrick explained to Todrick Hall and Miesha Tate yet again (for like the 100th time) that he didn’t want to nominate his buddies Carson Kressley and Cynthia Bailey for eviction. The Veto comp played out on live TV, with Kirkpatrick’s BFF Shanna Moakler winning her first competition of the season. Shanna kept the noms the same, which meant either Mirai or Kattan would be evicted. By a unanimous vote, the former Olympian was sent packing over the “SNL” legend. How will tonight’s hour play out?

