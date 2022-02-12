‘Celebrity Big Brother 3’ episode 7 recap: Was Carson or Cynthia (or someone else) evicted? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Heading into the third live eviction episode of “Celebrity Big Brother,” Head of Household Miesha Tate had just nominated her #1 and #2 targets, Carson Kressley and Cynthia Bailey. But with a Veto competition still to be played, there was no telling who exactly might become the third evictee of the winter (after Teddi Mellancamp and Mirai Nagasu). So which houseguest ended up having a one-on-one conversation with Julie Chen Moonves on Friday night?

Below, read our minute-by-minute "Celebrity Big Brother" recap of Season 3, Episode 7 to find out what happened Friday, February 11 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘Celebrity Big Brother 3’!” In the sixth episode, the house reacted to Mirai’s unanimous eviction, with Chris Kattan confused about why he didn’t receive a single vote. The HOH competition was a ski-themed, strip-down, button-pushing extravaganza, with Miesha ultimately prevailing. She already had her sights set on nominating Carson and Cynthia, so there was really no surprise when she turned their keys at the noms ceremony. But Todrick Hall was secretly hoping the upcoming Veto would be used so that Miesha could backdoor an even bigger target, Chris Kirkpatrick. Enough chit-chat — let’s go!

8:06 p.m. – After the nomination ceremony, all thoughts were focused on the looming POV comp. Miesha remembered that the first time she was HOH, Carson won the POV and so a repeat there was a big worry for her. Kirkpatrick was worried that Carson would go home, leaving him and Shanna Moakler as the next biggest targets for Miesha and Todrick to set their targets on. With Cynthia, Todrick was doing damage control by saying that if it was his decision he would not have put her on the block and insisted that he’s fighting for her from his side of the house. Wanting some assurance, Todrick told Cynthia there’s no chance that she goes home this week.

8:10 p.m. – Todrick went to Miesha again to warn him about Kirkpatrick as a person that is a threat to their long-term game. She said she realizes that, but Carson is the bigger threat and Kirkpatrick can be next.

8:11 p.m. – In the pink room, Carson pushed Shanna and Cynthia to do what they have to do to remain in a strong position. He said that in that spirit if he wins the POV he’ll be using it to take Cynthia off the block so that Shanna wouldn’t be back doored. The women didn’t like that, but Carson insisted that it’s what would be best to ensure they take Miesha down.

