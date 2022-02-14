‘Celebrity Big Brother 3’ episode 8 recap: Who won HOH on February 13? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Following the one-two punch of Chris Kattan quitting and Chris Kirkpatrick being evicted, only seven houesguests remained in the running to win “Celebrity Big Brother”: Carson Kressley, Shanna Moakler, Cynthia Bailey, Todrick Hall, Miesha Tate, Lamar Odom and Todd Bridges. Sunday’s episode featured yet another Head of Household competition, with the new HOH then nominating two players for eviction. So who won HOH on February 13?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Celebrity Big Brother” recap of Season 3, Episode 8 to find out what happened Sunday, February 13 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite “CBB” houseguests on CBS’s reality TV show, who annoys you the most and who you think will ultimately join the “Big Brother” winners list.

Keep refreshing/reloading this “Big Brother” live blog for the most recent updates.

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘Celebrity Big Brother 3’!” In the seventh episode, Julie Chen Moonves shocked the audience when she revealed that Chris Kattan had voluntarily left the game. After Shanna won the Veto, she used it take Carson off the block, so then-HOH Miesha put up Chris Kirkpatrick as a replacement nominee. The players then voted unanimously to send Chris Kirkpatrick home, which meant his fellow nominee Cynthia escaped the block completely unscathed. Who will win HOH tonight?

8:04 p.m. – As the HOH comp continued everyone was aware that the house was divided into two clear sides: Miesha, Todrick, Todd and Lamar against Carson, Cynthia and Shanna. With Miesha out of contention, each side had three people hanging on to the wall to take power for the week. Surprisingly, Lamar struggled with the comp the most and became the first to drop after about 20 minutes, followed by Cynthia shortly after. The second shot of slippery nail polish and a drop of wig hair was too much for Todd to take after 50 minutes, leaving Todrick, Shanna and Carson on the wall. By this time Shanna said she was in agony and dropped at the 55 minute mark.

8:15 p.m. – With just the two of them still in contention, Carson and Todrick started having conversations about how sturdy they feel. Todrick was the first to propose a deal, asking that Carson not put him up or backdoor him. Carson promised that and then Todrick fell, giving Carson the deserved win.

8:23 p.m. – Carson’s win was momentous news for him, as well as Cynthia and Shanna, but “bittersweet” for Todrick knowing that Carson would be coming for Miesha. After a quick celebration, Carson told the women that he had no problem making a deal with Todrick and that the only thing that matters is putting Miesha’s photo up on the nomination wall. First thoughts were that Miesha and Todd would be the nominees together.

8:25 p.m. – Miesha understood why Todrick made the deal for himself and it wasn’t a mark against their friendship or alliance that he wasn’t able to make one for her or win the challenge for their side. Todd and Lamar touched base that based on the numbers in the house one of them is certainly going to be nominated this week. Still, the concept of the game was hard for Lamar to pick up and so he’ll just have to take it minute by minute.

