‘Celebrity Big Brother 3’ episode 9 recap: Was Miesha or Todd (or someone else) evicted? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Heading into the fourth live eviction episode of “Celebrity Big Brother,” new Head of Household Carson Kressley had just nominated Miesha Tate and Todd Bridges. However, after Todrick Hall and Miesha twisted Shanna Moakler‘s involvement in their alliance and made her seem like a two-timing snake, Carson considered putting Shanna on the block as a replacement nominee (even though she literally saved him last week with the Veto). So who ended up having a one-on-one conversation with Julie Chen Moonves at the end of the evening?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Celebrity Big Brother” recap of Season 3, Episode 9 to find out what happened Monday, February 14 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite “CBB” houseguests on CBS’s reality TV show, who annoys you the most and who you think will ultimately join the “Big Brother” winners list.

Keep refreshing/reloading this “Big Brother” live blog for the most recent updates.

9:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘Celebrity Big Brother 3’!” In the eighth episode, Carson won the HOH endurance comp after making a deal with Todrick to keep him safe. Carson, Shanna and Cynthia Bailey then told Todrick that if he won the Veto, he was not allowed to use it to take Miesha off the block. Todrick didn’t like being bullied, so he and Miesha told Carson and Cynthia that Shanna was a snake who’d been playing both sides of the house. Sure, there was some truth to what they were saying, but they also lied about Shanna wanting to put Carson up on the block. How will tonight’s Veto and eviction play out? Let’s go!

9:05 p.m. – After nominating Miesha and Todd, Carson was still “trusting his gut” that the plan to ultimately back door Shanna this week was his best option. Shanna was surprised she wasn’t on the block initially considering the entire house now had their targets aimed at her. As the reigning Veto queen, there was only one way for Shanna to save herself.

9:08 p.m. – Later in the day, Shanna took some alone time with Cynthia as an opportunity to explain her game to her. Shanna tried to explain that if she didn’t win the Veto to save Carson that there wouldn’t have been sides to play against each other, but Cynthia countered that she and Carson were never talking to the other side. At the end of the day, Cynthia was angry that Shanna hadn’t been on the block yet and it seemed as though everything she was doing was only in self-preservation and not for the good of the alliance.

9:11 p.m. – In the event that Shanna were to win the POV, Miesha and Todrick had to make a plan to keep her in the house. Miesha was thinking she might be able to talk Carson and Cynthia into keeping her around as someone to target Shanna next week, rather than just defaulting to evict Miesha. Meanwhile up in the HOH, Carson and Cynthia were pow-wowing about how they didn’t believe Shanna to be fully honest. Cynthia had clearly made up her mind that she no longer wanted to play the game with Shanna; they were both convinced that there’s no way Miesha and Todrick would have concocted the entire story “just to win a game.”

9:14 p.m. – Thinking ahead beyond this week, Miesha and Todrick debated that they shouldn’t make a final four deal with Carson and Cynthia because that would prevent them from going against them next week. In order to ensure their ability to get to the end, they knew they need to get rid of Carson next. Their goal is to use Carson to get Shanna out this week and then win HOH and take Carson out next week.

9:21 p.m. – Following a relationship therapy session between Lamar Odom and Cynthia, Carson caught Miesha in the storage room and proposed a deal as some insurance. Carson said that the plan will be to pull Miesha down so that they can send Shanna home, but that if that happens she’ll need to spare him and Cynthia in the next week’s HOH. Miesha said yes, but privately in the diary room she said that if he’s willing to take out a number from his own side then that’s just good news for him. Carson went to Cynthia to tell her about the deal for them to be safe next week, shocking Cynthia with the revelation that they could be going to the final four with Miesha and Todrick.

9:24 p.m. – Later, Miesha told Todrick that it wasn’t a final four deal and instead they only asked for next week. Todrick was happy that it wasn’t a final four deal, but would still give them enough chips stacked against Shanna this week to secure Miesha’s safety.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘Big Brother’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the eviction episode airs live on CBS. You’ll compete to win a $100 Amazon gift card and a spot on our “CBB3” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.