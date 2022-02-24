‘Celebrity Big Brother 3’ finale recap: Did Cynthia, Miesha or Todrick win the game? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

All month long, Cynthia Bailey, Miesha Tate and Todrick Hall fought for their place to be on the “Celebrity Big Brother” winners list, and now it’s time to hand out the $250,000 grand prize. Heading into finale night, Miesha had a leading five challenge wins under her belt (three HOH, two Veto), compared to just two for Todrick (one HOH, one Veto) and zero for Cynthia. But there was still a Head of Household competition on the line that would determine who made it to the Final 2 and who would be the last member of the jury. (Remember, this season there would only be eight jurors since Chris Kattan quit the game, so America would serve as the potential tie-breaking vote.) So who won “CBB3”?

Below, read our minute-by-minute "Celebrity Big Brother" finale recap of Season 3, Episode 15 to find out what happened Wednesday, February 23 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘Celebrity Big Brother 3’!” In the double eviction episode, Lamar Odom was the first person to be sent packing, joining Julie Chen Moonves for a one-on-one-conversation. Miesha then won the HOH and the Veto, securing Todd Bridges and Cynthia as her two nominations. Todrick had the sole power to evict and he voted out his namesake Todd. That set the stage for tonight’s finale, with Miesha, Todrick and Cynthia as the Final 3. Enough chit-chat — let’s go!

8:05 p.m. – Making it through the double eviction and into the final three, Miesha and Todrick were feeling good about their chances to actually sit in the final two seats. Cynthia was also in good spirits, surprised that she made it this far when she was a big target of Miesha and Todrick. The bigger surprise was Todrick’s revelation that he’s a BB superfan — Cynthia said that it makes sense how he was able to be so strategic.

8:07 p.m. – Later, Todrick pitched to Cynthia that she choose to take him to the final two instead of Miesha should she win the final HOH. He pitched that he’s made enemies on the jury and Cynthia hasn’t and then disclosed to her that Miesha told him she doesn’t want to go to the end with Cynthia.

8:12 p.m. – The final HOH competition “Shout Outs” played out live on air. In the comp, the seven former houseguests gave “shout outs” in videos and then the final three had to answer questions about those videos. In the first round, Cynthia and Miesha got Teddi Mellencamp‘s shout out right. In the second round, only Miesha got Mirai Nagasu‘s shout out right. In the third round, Todrick and Miesha got Chris Kirkpatrick‘s shout out right. In the fourth round, no one got Shanna Moakler‘s shout out right. In the fifth round, no one got Carson Kressley‘s shout out right. In the sixth round, no one got Lamar’s shout out right. With that, there was no need for Todd’s shout out because Miesha had secured her win.

8:24 p.m. – With all the power in Miesha’s hands, Todrick and Cynthia each got to plead their case to her. Cynthia told Miesha that she played with loyalty and by having a good time and acknowledged that she already knows who she’ll pick between them. Todrick called Miesha his “ride or die” and said that playing the game in a “dynamic duo” with her was his dream. Taking everything into consideration, Miesha said that it “only makes sense” for her to bring Todrick with her to the final two.

8:28 p.m. – In her exit interview, Cynthia told Julie that she does respect both of their games. She liked that Miesha was always straight-forward and clear and has respect for her. She said she loves Todrick and without Carson in the house they got closer. Cynthia also said if she won the final HOH she would have brought Todrick with her to the final two.

8:38 p.m. – Prior to revealing the final two, Julie asked the jurors some questions. Carson took the floor for the opportunity to apologize publicly to Shanna for not trusting her actions against the the words of the other players. She accepted the apology and said that she feels refreshed now getting to see everyone again. As a longtime fan of the show, Kirkpatrick said that a winner should win comps, navigate socially and manage their jurors in the right way. When Cynthia joined them, the jury seemed disappointed, but not surprised that Miesha won the final HOH and took Todrick with her.

8:42 p.m. – Julie gave the finalists a chance to address the jury to explain why they deserve their votes. Miesha said that her plan was to “beast every competition” and play with as much integrity as she could. She reminded them that she’s a “competitor and mother” and she was in the house to inspire her daughter and show that “women can be amazing.” Todrick said that his plan of flying under the radar did not work out; instead he was a major part of every eviction and had his hand in everything. He told them that he didn’t want to win because of who he is, but how well he played.

8:45 p.m. – When casting votes, Teddi warned them that they forgot the jury can see behind the curtain, Mirai said she has an “appreciation for competition winning.” Kirkpatrick said his vote is based on integrity, Shanna said “this vote ensures I will never have to hear your voice again,” Carson said they both played well but is voting for the one that worked harder, Lamar said he’s going with the person that represents the mentality of his tattoo, Todd said his vote changed because of the live feeds, and Cynthia said her vote is going to the person who helped her navigate a show she didn’t know about.

8:51 p.m. – Though he didn’t get to vote, Kattan was in the house to help congratulate the winner as Julie announced the votes. Cynthia voted for Todrick, Todd voted for Miesha, Lamar voted for Miesha, Carson voted for Miesha, Shanna voted for Miesha, Kirkpatrick voted for Miesha. That clinched the win for Miesha, but Julie also revealed that Mirai and Teddi voted for Miesha, too, making it a 7-1 vote.

8:56 p.m. – Julie announced that the top three placers in the America’s Favorite Houseguest vote were Lamar, Carson and Shanna, but in the end Carson was the winner as America’s choice. Miesha and Todrick said that it was an amazing experience, but agreed with pretty much everyone that being in the house is tougher than anything they’ve been through in their careers.

