‘Celebrity Big Brother 3’: Which houseguest do you want to see evicted first? [POLL]

The 11 houseguests on season 3 of “Celebrity Big Brother” moved in last Wednesday. Expect lots of fireworks as these dozen sorta famous folk jockey for camera time when “CBB” premieres on Feb. 2 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on CBS. Julie Chen is back as host of this “Big Brother” spin-off.
This “CBB” cast of characters includes actors, athletes, reality TV stars and musicians. After taking a look at the roster of talent below, tell us which of them you want to see be evicted first by voting in our poll at the bottom of this post.
Cynthia Bailey
Occupation: Model/TV personality
Age: 54
Best-Known For: “Real Housewives of Atlanta”
Todd Bridges:
Occupation: Actor
Age: 56
Best-Known For: “Diff’rent Strokes”
Todrick Hall
Occupation: Entertainer
Age: 36
Best-Known For: YouTube, “The Masked Singer”
Chris Kattan
Occupation: Actor
Age: 51
Best-Known For: “Saturday Night Live”
Chris Kirkpatrick
Occupation: Singer
Age: 52
Best-Known For: N’SYNC
Carson Kressley
Occupation: TV personality
Age: 52
Best-Known For: “Queer Eye”
Teddi Mellancamp
Occupation: TV personality
Age: 40
Best-Known For: “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”
Shanna Moakler
Occupation: Model/TV personality
Age: 46
Best-Known For: Miss USA
Mirai Nagasu
Occupation: Figure Skater
Age: 28
Best-Known For: U.S. Champion
Lamar Odom
Occupation: Basketball player
Age: 42
Best-Known For: Los Angeles Lakers
Miesha Tate
Age: 35
Occupation: Mixed Martial Artist
Best-Known For: UFC Champion
