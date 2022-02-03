‘Celebrity Big Brother 3’: Which houseguest do you want to see evicted first? [POLL]

The 11 houseguests on season 3 of “Celebrity Big Brother” moved in last Wednesday. Expect lots of fireworks as these dozen sorta famous folk jockey for camera time when “CBB” premieres on Feb. 2 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on CBS. Julie Chen is back as host of this “Big Brother” spin-off.

This “CBB” cast of characters includes actors, athletes, reality TV stars and musicians. After taking a look at the roster of talent below, tell us which of them you want to see be evicted first by voting in our poll at the bottom of this post.

Cynthia Bailey

Occupation: Model/TV personality

Age: 54

Best-Known For: “Real Housewives of Atlanta”

Todd Bridges:

Occupation: Actor

Age: 56

Best-Known For: “Diff’rent Strokes”

Todrick Hall

Occupation: Entertainer

Age: 36

Best-Known For: YouTube, “The Masked Singer”

Chris Kattan

Occupation: Actor

Age: 51

Best-Known For: “Saturday Night Live”

Chris Kirkpatrick

Occupation: Singer

Age: 52

Best-Known For: N’SYNC

Carson Kressley

Occupation: TV personality

Age: 52

Best-Known For: “Queer Eye”

Teddi Mellancamp

Occupation: TV personality

Age: 40

Best-Known For: “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”

Shanna Moakler

Occupation: Model/TV personality

Age: 46

Best-Known For: Miss USA

Mirai Nagasu

Occupation: Figure Skater

Age: 28

Best-Known For: U.S. Champion

Lamar Odom

Occupation: Basketball player

Age: 42

Best-Known For: Los Angeles Lakers

Miesha Tate

Age: 35

Occupation: Mixed Martial Artist

Best-Known For: UFC Champion

