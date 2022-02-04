‘Celebrity Big Brother 3’: Lamar Odom secretly hoped ex-wife Khloe Kardashian would be in the house — ‘I do miss her and her family dearly’

During Thursday’s second episode of “Celebrity Big Brother 3,” NBA champion Lamar Odom opened up about his failed marriage with ex-wife Khloe Kardashian. He even went so far as to tell housemate Todrick Hall that he hoped Khloe would have been cast on this third season of CBS’s reality TV show, so that they could get a fresh start in the house.

“When you take a vow under the Lord’s eye, you expect to honor that vow, which I didn’t,” Lamar revealed about cheating on Khloe. “It kind of haunts me now that I didn’t. Sometimes when I get the opportunity to talk about it, it’s like therapy.” He then addressed his former “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” family members/cast mates by saying, “I do miss her and her family dearly. Even just to the family, I’m sorry I let them down. They had so much faith in me and gave me my own nickname, Lammy. I would do anything to make it up.”

When Cynthia Bailey entered the bedroom, Lamar wondered aloud, “What the hell made me think I was gonna get away with [cheating]?” Cynthia asked if Khloe was “the one,” and Lamar responded directly, “I think so. We got married in 30 days. We knew each other 30 days.” The couple was married from 2009 to 2016.

Lamar reminded his fellow houseguests that he and Khloe originally met at a “Welcome to LA” party for Ron Artest (later known as Metta World Peace), who coincidentally starred in the first cycle of “Celebrity Big Brother” in 2018. “After that, everything was just natural,” he reflected. “I was with her every day until we got married. I was really looking forward to having children with her.”

Another player, Shanna Moakler, spoke openly about the public’s perception of Lamar. “People don’t know you, you know what I mean?” the former Miss USA noted. “They read things, they see things. But I think [being on ‘Big Brother’] is gonna be cool because people are gonna get to see the fun, cool side of you, and I think that’s important.” In a private confessional, she added that Lamar “has a good heart,” saying, “He wants to be a better man and a better person and really learn and grow from his past experiences.”

Lamar ended the conversation by confessing, “I just want her take her out to eat and tell her sorry.” Aww!

At the end of the episode, Head of Household Miesha Tate decided to nominate Mirai Nagasu (her true target) and Carson Kressley (just a pawn) for eviction. During Friday’s third episode, the house will vote live to send one of them home, unless the Power of Veto can save them.

