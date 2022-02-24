‘Celebrity Big Brother 3’ poll: Did the right person win? Vote now!

Spoiler alert: Don’t read this article if you haven’t yet watched the “Celebrity Big Brother 3” finale.

During Monday’s one-hour finale of “CBB3,” the eight-person jury voted to give the $250,000 grand prize to Miesha Tate. The UFC mixed martial artist prevailed with seven votes, way ahead of Todrick Hall in second place with one vote — he took home the $50,000 runner-up check. (Cynthia Bailey was evicted in third place earlier in the evening.) Did the right person win? Or did someone else in the season finale deserve to join the show’s winners list? Vote in our “Celebrity Big Brother 3” poll below, and then defend your choice in the comments section.

SEE ‘Big Brother’ winners list: All seasons, plus spin-offs

For 29 days, Miesha, Todrick and Cynthia lived in complete isolation away from their loved ones (and publicists). Their only contact with the outside world was seeing host Julie Chen Moonves on a TV monitor in the living room. During their stay, the houseguests competed in challenges that gave them the power to nominate people for eviction and/or remove their allies from the chopping block.

In all, Miesha dominated the physical part of the game with six challenge wins under her belt (four HOH, two Veto), compared to just two for Todrick (one HOH, one Veto) and zero for Cynthia. But it was Cynthia who excelled at the social aspect. She didn’t ruffle any feathers inside the house (aside from a quick spat with Todd Bridges) and she left the game with only friends, no enemies.

SEE Why is ‘Big Brother’ called ‘Big Brother’? Name meaning explained

The “CBB” jury consisted of the eight evicted houseguests: Teddi Mellencamp, Mirai Nagasu, Chris Kirkpatrick, Shanna Moakler, Carson Kressley, Lamar Odom, Todd and Cynthia. Another player, Chris Kattan, was disqualified from being a juror because he quit the game, so America would have been the tie-breaking vote had it been needed. As it turned out, Cynthia was the only person who voted for Todrick, so Miesha prevailed with a 7-1 jury vote.

Also in the season finale, Julie announced the results of America’s Favorite Houseguest, in which viewers voted to reward one person with a cool $25,000. The top three vote-getters were Lamar, Carson and Shanna. And the winner was Carson. “I’m thrilled!” he told America before announcing he would donate a portion to charity.